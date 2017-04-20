Sessions’s Assault on Forensic Science Will Lead to More Unsafe Convictions

The Trump administration’s assault on science continues in the early days of his presidency. Recently, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the dismantling of the National Commission on Forensic Science (NCFS)—a body dedicated to improving accuracy and reliability in forensic evidence used in criminal cases.

Not only is this short-sighted but it short-circuits efforts to address issues involving forensic errors, wrongful convictions and crime lab misconduct.

The practical effect of this action is not that states are going to pick up the mantle and bear the burden of creating forensic science standards. Instead, the ensuing stagnation will lock the forensic science community into a silo and allow problems to persist.

Trending: North Korea War Would Have ‘Global Fallout,’ European Union Policy Chief Warns

Putting an end to NCFS ignores example after example of the need for such an entity. In 2015, the U.S. Department of Justice (the department that Sessions runs) and the FBI admitted that almost every examiner in the FBI’s microscopic hair unit gave misleading, exaggerated, or otherwise flawed testimony in criminal cases between 1972 and 1999. A cloud of doubt now hangs over all cases involving hair evidence.

04_20_Sessions_Forensic_01 More

Jim Young/reuters

In 2016, the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST) released a report that emphasized the problems in multiple disciplines of forensic sciences and questioned whether these types of evidence are supported by reproducible research.

Related: Who Is the New Attorney General Pick, Jeff Sessions?

The NCFS was itself a response to a separate report—released in 2009—by the National Academy of Science which concluded that “no forensic method has been rigorously shown to have the capacity to consistently, and with a high degree of certainty, demonstrate a connection between evidence and a specific individual or source.”

Don't miss: A Question of Trust: The Trump Family's Conflicts of Interest Aren't Going Away

The bottom line from the last decade of forensic research: the criminal justice system has been using guesswork dressed up as science to send people to jail.

What can the criminal justice system do about bad science? Forensic science should be a prophylactic that prevents wrongful convictions rather than causing them. The NCFS was the starting point: It embraced the need for more research, accurate testing, consistent standards, judicial acceptance and shifts in forensic laboratory culture that would protect innocent individuals from being convicted in the first place.

Forensic science needs to produce reliable results and it needs to be regulated. The fact that different labs performing the same analysis use different standards is not a sign of scientific freedom, it’s a sign of stress points in the criminal justice system. For a system wedded to an unwavering adherence to the need for finality in criminal cases (which makes it nearly impossible to appeal a bad conviction brought about by bad science), there is a shocking lack of consistency and uniformity.

It is no wonder that forensic science has been a patchwork quilt of standards and results. For decades, the legal system has pressured forensic science to deliver results in the form of convictions. And we dress forensic results in a cloak of certainty and sell it to a jury.

But the progress that has been made since the inception of NCFS underscores that a commitment to change can come from within and can embrace outside input. If forensic science is truly meant to be a science—to seek the truth—then we must accept that it never will reach the certainty that “pursuit of justice” would like to demand.