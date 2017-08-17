The Settrington Cup – preparing for the Goodwood Revival's vintage pedal car race

The Settrington Cup is a highlight of the Goodwood Revival weekend – and not a fuel can in sight! - Corbis Sport

“We’ve fitted new bearings and checked the suspension geometry – these cars have a lot of toe-out which you don’t want. Then there’s the question of making sure the axles aren’t bent, taking out all the play in the steering and hubs and pumping up the tyres as hard as you dare to cut rolling resistance.”

These are the words of a historic race preparer as he readies a car for competition in the Goodwood Revival. So far, so normal. Only the car in question is a pedal car, and the racing driver will be aged somewhere between six and nine years old. Such is the strength of competition involved in the Settrington Cup (and that’s just the parents), that the Austin J40 pedal cars they purchase go through anything upwards of £600 race prep, and prices for a good example have soared to £5,000, if you can find one for sale.

The Austin Junior 40 began production in South Wales 1949, so it fits the Revival period nicely. Production was paid for by the government on a not-for-profit basis in order to give disabled coal miners employment. The cars were made from scrap metal off-cuts from the Longbridge Austin factory. The J40s were primarily intended for the American market, but production ran until 1971 and the pedal cars found homes with children all over the world.

Nowadays, a cursory look on eBay throws up one unrestored J40 body for £550, but other than that, just accessories - a horn for £55, inner tubes, badges, fascia panels and countless parts, but no cars.

Before the Settrington Cup started in 2012, according to Will Kinsman, Head of Motorsport Content at Goodwood, whose brother has one, “you could pick up a really nice one for £1,200 to £1,500, and there were lots of them for sale. Now it’s £4,000-£5,000 for a decent one and they are few and far between.”

Luckily, Rusty, a battered red example from the Sixties, which nonetheless has won the Settrington Cup twice, is sans driver this year; both its former winning drivers are now too old. And so it is, that the car’s owner, Ben Collings, Lord March’s brother-in-law, offers me Rusty for my seven year old, Josh, for this year’s Settrington Cup.

“Practice important”, emails Ben three weeks before the race, as we arrange for collection of the J40 at Goodwood. “Take it home and get him bombing round the pavements of Wimbledon in it. I’m not precious about it at all; the more scratches the better.”

