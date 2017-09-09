Sir Chris Hoy announces wife has given birth to baby girl

Former Olympic cyclist Sir Chris Hoy has announced his wife has given birth to a baby girl.

The six-time gold medallist and his wife Sarra have named their new daughter Chloe Rose Carol Hoy.

In a Twitter post, the 41-year-old said she'd be born at 36 weeks and weighed 4lb 14oz. Mr Hoy revealed the news saying: "Delighted to announce the safe arrival of Chloe Rose Carol Hoy this week"

He added that both mother and baby were doing "really well".

Sarra Hoy also took to Twitter to express her gratituded to the staff who helped deliver her baby.

She said: "We owe a huge debt of thanks to our local hospital [and] amazing staff, who gave me the most incredible care, while our family of 3 became 4."

Chloe is the couple's second child following their son Callum, who was born 11 weeks premature by emergency caesarean section in 2014 after Sarra was diagnosed with pre-eclampsia.

At his birth Callum Hoy weighed a mere 2lbs 2oz, but has since grown into a healthy two-year-old.

People were quick to congratulate the pair on the new addition to their family, including other stars of cycling, sports and screen.

Judy Murray, mother of British tennis number one Andy and brother Jamie, congratulated the pair on managing to have one child of each sex.

Others to send their best wishes to the couple included presenter Gabby Logan, former Team GB cyclist and Olympic gold medalist Joanna Rowsell Shand, Paralympic cyclist Dame Sarah Joanne Storey.

