Sir Chris Hoy backpedals after saying middle-aged-men-in-Lycra 'look pretty awful'

Sir Chris Hoy has done a quick backpedal after riding into the debate on whether "Mamils" - or middle-aged men in Lycra - should avoid wearing the figure-hugging material.

The six-time Olympic champion wrote in a style column that Lycra "generally looked awful" on anyone above eight stone.

I'm really sorry; reading it back it looks harsh &that wasn't my intention.

Whatever ur age/build, if ur on a bike u have my respect���� (2/2)

— Chris Hoy (@chrishoy) August 28, 2017

He told GQ magazine that many amateurs believe that to be taken seriously by other riders they should be "wearing a full Team Sky racing kit".

"Of course, it makes most cyclists look as ridiculous as an overweight football fan wearing the shirt of his favourite club for a pub five-a-side game," he added.

Lycra is not flattering for most cyclists, says Sir Chris Hoy

But - despite a lack of apparent outrage - he has since apologised for the comments.

Telling his 728,000 Twitter followers, Sir Chris said: "As a 14 plus stone mamil myself, this was a tongue-in-cheek article that wasn’t meant to offend.

Cycling has never been more popular but people should stick to smart fabrics Credit: Robin Weaver / Alamy Stock Photo

"I’m really sorry. Reading it back it looks harsh and that wasn’t my intention.Whatever your age/build, if you’re on a bike you have my respect."

Sir Chris had said the worst faux-pas is white cycling shorts, which can leave little to the imagination if riders are caught in an unexpected rainstorm.

“They're terribly unflattering,” he said. “From the front, men look like a percentage sign and become see-through when wet. Enough said.

“And never wear an aerodynamic helmet. Unless you are taking part in a time trial at the Olympics of one of the grand tours, don’t do it.”

Sir Chris, who won six Olympic gold medals in total - including two at London 2012, also said men should show off their shaved legs as they will look better the more cycling they do.

Since retiring in 2013, Hoy has launched new careers as a professional racing driver and a children's author.

