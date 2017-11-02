Six things we learnt at cycling's Six Day London

Max Levy (left) and Nate Koch (right) warm up for the sprint finals during the Six Day event at Lee Valley velopark, London.

Max Levy (left) and Nate Koch (right) warm up for the sprint finals during the Six Day event at Lee Valley velopark, London. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA

The lights are low and the music is loud. The beer is flowing and some of the world’s best riders are whipping round the wooden boards of Lee Valley velodrome in one of the many furious and fast paced races of the Six Day London event, now in its third year.

Night after night, thousands of people crowded to the velodrome to watch elite riders fight it out for laps and points to a background of flashing lights and a clubbing soundtrack. And like a club, the action is not just centre-stage; there’s something going on in every corner. Here are six lessons from Six Day London.

Katie Archibald would rather listen to Kate Bush

Having compared trying to rest between races to being like a “baby in a nightclub”, it is safe to say Katie Archibald is not a big fan of the music, which tends towards pop hits from artists including Queen, Michael Jackson and MC Hammer. The 23-year-old Scot, who defended her Six Day London crown during the women’s three-day race, said a “nice bit of Kate Bush” would be her preference.



The Olympic gold medallist said this year’s addition of UCI ranking points for some events had attracted “an incredibly strong field”.

“It’s odd because in terms of the field of the competition, [it’s] one of the hardest that I expect I’ll get all season. In terms of the atmosphere and the between-race vibe, it’s like being on holiday.”

Mark Cavendish used to babysit Peter Kennaugh

We knew the bond between the Manxmen was strong, but did you know Mark Cavendish actually used to babysit his Six Day partner, Sky’s Peter Kennaugh?



During Sunday night’s award ceremony, Cavendish praised Kennaugh’s first foray into six-day racing: “I’m incredibly proud because I used to babysit for this lad. Now we’re riding at the London Olympic Velodrome against the best track riders in the world and it’s just been amazing.”

The sprinters like to party

If there was an award for the pros who most like to party, the sprinters would be accepting the accolade, dousing everyone in Champagne and high-fiving the crowd.



From donning foam fingers on warm-up laps to dancing in front of the DJ booth, these guys love a good time. American sprinter Nate Koch – named by the DJ as the “leader of the fun crew” – had a big grin on his face every evening.

“I think we’re some pretty fun guys,” he shouted above the music. “We’re all buddies, we all race together worldwide and so know each other well and have fun.”

Trying to understand track racing is more enjoyable with a beer

Where better to soak up the atmosphere of track racing than in the stands of the London velodrome? Even Cavendish says he gets lost watching track racing on TV.



Among those enjoying the penultimate evening was Jacob, 31, who had brought eight friends to watch the racing, swig a few beers and celebrate his birthday.

“I think it’s excellent,” said Jacob. “It opens up a lot more excitement for the sport. Essentially, velodrome cycling can be a bit baffling if it’s just in isolation.” His friend Samuel interrupted cheerily, “I’m baffled but I don’t mind being baffled if I’ve got a beer.”

