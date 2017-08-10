Sky Q update to make it easy to pretend you're on a beach or at the football while watching TV

The sun sets during the Barclays Premier League match between Southampton and Everton at St Mary's Stadium on December 20, 2014 in Southampton, England: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Sky is sending out an update to make it easy to pretend you're on holiday.

The latest update to the Sky Q box will bring with it a whole range of new "scenes", which can be played in the background while you're doing something else. Those include a summer beach, flower meadows and swimming pools – alongside each of the 20 football stadiums from the teams in the premier league.

The company offered a similar feature around Christmas, where users could either watch a burning fire or see snowy scenes from around the world.

As well as the updated scenes, Sky has added a range of new features to the box. Those include Dolby Atmos, for vastly improved sound; full 4K viewing of every Premier League game; and a Watch from Start feature that makes it easy to get back to the start of any football match.

Dolby Atmos works with compatible surround systems to create a new, deeper experience, using technology to give a sense that sound is moving through the room – including overhead. All of the 124 Premier League matches that Sky will show will be set up for Dolby Atmos sound, Sky said.

They will also all be available in UltraHD, or 4K. That requires the top-end Sky Q box, which is needed for all 4K video.

As well as the holiday and football scenes, Sky will offer animated versions of a range of classic artworks. Those include the Mona Lisa and Van Gogh's Starry Night. Though Sky is pushing them through its UltraHD features, they'll also be available to people who don't have 4K TVs.