Science Sniffs Out Our Hidden Superpower: Sense of Smell

An extraordinary human superpower has long been hidden in plain sight, a secret weapon as easy to spot as the nose on your face… because it is the nose on your face. Contrary to popular belief, humans have an excellent sense of smell. And the story behind why we ever thought differently is an incredible illustration of how facts can be buried by bias.

In a newly published paper in Science, neuroscientist John McGann, who studies sensory perception at Rutgers University, explains that religious politics of 19th century France spurred the misconception that humans have a poor sense of smell. The Catholic Church objected to what it deemed the teaching of atheism and materialism, particularly that offered by an anatomist named Paul Broca, whose work focused on the brain.

The criticism, writes McGann, worried Broca, who needed to find evidence to support his view that the mysteries of life could be reduced to simple scientific facts. For example, McGann explains that Broca did not think the human soul existed separate from the human body. Based on his observations that humans have larger frontal lobes—the portion of the brain behind our forehead—than other mammals and that damage to this region could impair speech and cognition, Broca concluded that this mass must be where the soul resided. That conclusion went against the beliefs embraced by strong and powerful religious leaders at the time.

Disguising the Odor

Enter our sense of smell. In humans, the olfactory bulb—the portion of the brain that registers odors—appears smaller than that of some other animals. But, explains McGann, that difference is just the result of the bulb’s location. In rodents, the olfactory bulb is relatively bigger and sits right at the front of the brain. Human olfactory bulbs are smaller, squashed flat and tucked under the frontal lobe. Broca inferred that the smaller size meant a less powerful olfactory system.

He then leapt to the conclusion that the human sense of smell was diminished in exchange for its powerful intellect. “It is no longer the sense of smell that guides the animal: it’s intelligence guided by all the senses,” Broca wrote in 1879. He believed free will stemmed from the frontal lobe and that the physical space required for this development meant the olfactory bulb had to shrink. This explanation provided Broca with the scientific justification he needed for views that the Church, powerful both culturally and politically, did not support.

McGann explains that making this case had some other repercussions. The shrunken human olfactory bulb and the observation that humans weren’t as preoccupied with odors as, say, rodents led Broca and others—through what McGann describes as, “a chain of misunderstandings and exaggerations”—to conclude that humans have a poor sense of smell.

That mistake had widespread impact. McGann cites the example of Sigmund Freud, who theorized that our loss of smell led to sexual repression. Further, said Freud, a person who was particularly delighted by smell probably had a mental disorder. All of this, McGann explains, was tied to the view that a better sense of smell was somehow anathema to our distinguished role as humans in the world of animals. To err may be human, but to smell was beneath us.

Richard Doty, who directs the Smell and Taste Center, part of the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, says Charles Darwin also dismissed the power of our olfactory system. In 1871, in a pronouncement infused with dated and erroneous assertions about race, Darwin called smell “of extremely slight service, if any, even to savages, in whom it is generally more developed than in the civilized races.”

