Solitary Confinement Makes Prisoners Behave Badly and Screws up Their Brains

They live in tiny, austere cages not much larger than their bodies, isolated from their peers. These pitiful lab rats once served merely as control groups for researchers, to be compared with rodents in more comfortable abodes with toys and fellow lab animals for interaction. But then scientists realized these unfortunate rats could be the perfect model for a bigger, uglier experiment, since their living conditions mimic those of human prisoners in solitary confinement.

Within just a few days, rats isolated in small, nearly empty cages exhibit stress-related symptoms, aggressive behavior and higher incidences of disease, and they begin to lose the ability to recognize other animals. Over time, even their brain cells, synapses, blood flow and nervous systems start to be impaired. Scientists believe this happens to humans in isolation as well. “Our brains cannot function without social interactions. We require them as much as air and water,” says Michael Zigmond, a neurologist at the University of Pittsburgh. He and other scientists have drawn attention in recent years to the effects of solitary confinement on people’s brains, minds and behavior.

Trending: Archaeologists Discover 38,000-Year-Old Animal Art

In 2016, Zigmond and his colleagues studied how mice and rats respond to both isolated and enriched environments. For the latter, they grouped 14 mice or six rats in a meter-wide cage with toys, mazes, tunnels and places to climb; this was meant to simulate what a natural rodent society might be like. They found that the isolated rodents tended to have brains with smaller neurons, with fewer branches in regions like the hippocampus and cerebral cortex, which are involved in learning, memory, perception and executive brain functions. The amygdala, which influences feelings of fear and panic, was an exception, showing more activity.

Rats and mice share about 99 percent of the same genes as humans, so Zigmond believes his research is very relevant to human prisoners. In a new study published in March, another group of researchers spoke with recently released prisoners and found that those who spent time in solitary were more than two and a half times more likely to show post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms. These include things like numbness or detachment, nightmares, angry outbursts and avoiding situations that trigger memories of the event. He also saw a correlation between solitary confinement and suicide attempts.

“If exposure to solitary confinement causes PTSD, then it may be harmful and dangerous and something we should think twice about,” says Dr. Aaron Fox at the Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx, New York, who was lead author of the study. “If people with PTSD are placed in solitary confinement, that’s also a problem, as it’s exacerbating their mental health problems.” He adds that if we have these questions about solitary confinement, we should be demonstrating that it’s safe before it’s used as punishment.

Nearly one in five prisoners in the U.S. is put in solitary confinement, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, and the majority of them are isolated for at least a month at a stretch. Prisoners in solitary often spend 23 hours of every day in a spartan concrete box the size of a parking space, and they usually have access to only a bed, a sink and a toilet.

Don't miss: Why France's Presidential Election Is Exciting Even If You Aren't French

Humans are social animals, yet in these conditions, they lack any meaningful social interactions, in addition to being kept in a state of sensory deprivation, with limited sunlight and exercise. Prisoners in solitary confinement rarely interact with staff and are fed through a slot in the door.

View photos 04_28_Solitary_01 More

Read More