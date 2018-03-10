SpaceX Launch Schedule: Plan to Launch 5 Falcon 9 Rockets in One Month

SpaceX hit a launch milestone earlier this month when it conducted the 50th launch of the Falcon 9 rocket. Now the company is reaching for another difficult feat. The company has five launches scheduled for the next month.

The launches will all be done with SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets and will launch a variety of payloads including communication satellites and resupply missions to the International Space Station.

The first three launches will actually happen in a span of seven days, an impressive launch schedule on its own. The first of the launches is currently set for March 29 from Vandenberg Air Force Base. It will be the fifth Iridium Next launch for the communications company Iridium that SpaceX has conducted, the sixth launch is also scheduled to happen within the one month period.

The following launch is scheduled to happen several days later on April 2, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Base. That launch will make an attempt at sending a resupply mission up to the International Space Station. The third launch the company has scheduled is set for three days after that on April 5. This third launch is scheduled to send the Bangabandhu-1 satellite to space.

If these three launches are successful and stay on schedule they will be a major mark of success for SpaceX. The final two of the launches scheduled for the month-long span are scheduled for April 16 and then an undetermined date at the end of the month of April.

The fourth launch will be for the NASA TESS mission, this one will also launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The fifth and final launch in the one-month lineup is scheduled for the end of April and is set to be the sixth Iridium Next launch. If both Iridium launches are successful, six of the eight launches SpaceX is scheduled to conduct for Iridium will be completed.

