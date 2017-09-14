SpaceX shares blooper reel of failed rocket landings

Elon Musk shared a blooper reel of all the times SpaceX rockets crashed, exploded or disintegrated. The destroyed rockets must have cost thousands, but eventually their perseverance paid off with the perfect landing
