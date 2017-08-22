How to spot the punters who say they won't watch Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor - but definitely will

Let’s face facts: if you have even the remotest interest in Floyd Mayweather fighting Conor McGregor later this week, you’re going to be made to feel very, very guilty about it.

On paper at least, what’s not to like? Mayweather is the greatest boxer of our generation, putting his flawless professional record on the line for one final shot at glory.

He’ll fight a man who single-handedly revolutionised a previously fringe sport and turned the UFC into one of the biggest brands in the world, thus bringing the worlds of boxing and mixed martial arts together in one crazy fight. It’s the stuff late-night drunken dreams are made of.

Or is it? Because there’s a catch. It seems a number of people have decided that this fight is A Very Bad Thing. And that you’re an Class A clown for taking a passing interest, an an even bigger one for digging into your pocket and forking out £20 to watch the thing.

Is the criticism of the fight fair? Some of it is, certainly. There’s absolutely no doubt that — as individuals — Mayweather and McGregor are fairly reprehensible for entirely different reasons, and picking one of them to support is about as difficult as figuring out who to root for in a wet t-shirt competition contested exclusively by Donald Trump and Steve Bannon.

But then identifying as a sports fan often involves leaving your principles at the turnstile, and willingly ignoring your moral conscience for 12 rounds, or 90 minutes, or at least the next two Fifa World Cups. Does that mean we should ignore Mayweather and McGregor’s respective and well-documented sins? Not at all. However, such is the level of interest in both men and their stature within their respective sports, that their fight won’t be ignored, either.

And on the plus side, at least both are going to take a few punches in the face for their troubles.

Not that everybody’s objections to the fight rest on moral grounds, of course. No: in reality a significant number of people that you know will either happily or unhappily tune into the fight on Saturday night, having spent a significant portion of the previous week stubbornly disavowing it.

Whether they’re staunch UFC sceptics, or loyal Saul Alvarez and Gennady Glolovkin fans having learnt who both men are at some point over the last few months, it seems around 80% of the people you encounter in a working day have a reheated hot take on why Mayweather vs McGregor is going to be nothing more than a damp squib. And yet the fight remains on course to smash all pay-per-view records in existence, with millions of the world expected to tune in.

That means there are a lot of shamefaced fans out there attempting to pull the wool over everybody’s eyes. But who are they? And what are the tell-tale signs that, in reality, they’re going to be sat in front of their screen come Saturday night before pretending they didn’t watch a second come Monday morning? Here’s a handy guide.

The shamefaced penny-pincher

What’s the worst thing about pay-per-view boxing events? The ever increasing price? Fans being charged to watch poor contests? The fact that they turn people off from the sport? Nope, nope and nope again: it’s undoubtedly that your friendship group will inevitably include at least one stingy git who refuses to ever put their hand in their pocket.

Classic penny-pinching tactics will include repeatedly slating the sporting integrity at every turn, in a thinly-veiled attempt to make you think that they’re not interested. Except that they very much are — and come 7pm Saturday you’re guaranteed a call enquiring whether you’ve decided to stump up the cash yet.

Most likely to say: 'You know, when you think about it, there’s no point in us all paying £20 to sit and watch this farce. How about I just come round yours?'

View photos Be warned: Somebody is going to scrimp out paying for the PPV (Getty) More

Read More