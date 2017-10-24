Star Trek: Discovery season 2 confirmed, CBS and Netflix release date expected to fall early 2019

The response from fans (and our reviewer) may have been mixed, but Star Trek: Discovery has been deemed strong enough to deserve a second season, with CBS renewing it for one after six episodes.

The classic franchise's return brought record subscriber sign-ups to All Access, the network's streaming service, and presumably has been a hit for Netflix which is carrying the show outside of the US.

"In just six episodes, Star Trek: Discovery has driven subscriber growth, critical acclaim and huge global fan interest for the first premium version of this great franchise," said Marc DeBevoise, president and CEO at CBS Interactive.

"This series has a remarkable creative team and cast who have demonstrated their ability to carry on the Star Trek legacy. We are extremely proud of what they’ve accomplished and are thrilled to be bringing fans a second season of this tremendous series."

Season one was a long time coming, with several delays ultimately leading to it to be split into two parts.

The first nine episodes conclude on 12 November, with the rest of season 1 to arrive in January 2018.

CBS hasn't pegged a release date for season 2, but executive producer Alex Kurtzman told The Hollywood Reporter that they're "ideally" aiming for "the early side of 2019".

As for its plot, he noted guardedly: "We have a…big idea that emerged mid- to late-season one for something we want to do for season two. That's now become the spine of what we want to do for season two."