Star Wars 8: The Last Jedi trailer: Date, time and how to watch the sequel's second teaser online

The world will get a brand new look at Star Wars: The Last Jedi tonight, when Disney and Lucasfilm release the second trailer for Rian Johnson's sequel to J.J. Abrams' The Force Awakens.

Here's the lowdown on how to get x-wings screaming into your eyeballs as soon as possible:

Time

The trailer will debut in the US during halftime in the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears' Monday Night Football match (9 October). That means around 10pm ET and 3am BST (UK).

Where

The match is on ESPN, but obviously Disney are aware of the even bigger audience online, so will post on the trailer on its YouTube, Twitter and Facebook channels almost immediately after. We'll embed it in our post which will be live here.

What to expect

Don't worry, this is unlikely to be one of those stupid teasers where all they show is one visual and the logo. The first teaser for The Last Jedi showed off a fair amount but was mostly centred on the island where Rey was last seen visiting Luke - expect this one to stray away from Ahch-To and show what's going on elsewhere.

When is the film actually out?

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in UK cinemas on 14 December 2017.

John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels and Gwendoline Christie will all be back, joined by newcomers Benicia del Toro and Laura Dern.