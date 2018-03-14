This Startup Wants to Preserve Your Brain and Upload Your Mind to a Computer with a Product That's '100% Fatal'

If you’ve ever wanted to live forever, the idea of uploading your mind to a computer simulation may sound appealing.

While the technology to make this possible does not exist yet, a new start-up called Nectome is promising to do just that - some day.

The company’s plans, still in their initial phases, involve injecting the brain with a special formula, in a technique known as Aldehyde-Stabilized Cryopreservation (ACS). This will preserve the neural connections thought by some neuroscientists to encode a person’s mind, potentially for hundreds of years.

The hope is that, eventually, it will be feasible to “digitize this information” and use it to “recreate your consciousness”, according to the company website, providing a glimmer of hope to terminally ill people, for example, who want their consciousness to live on.

The catch, however, is that the product is "100% fatal”, Nectome’s co-founder Robert McIntyre told MIT Technology Review. Anyone undergoing the procedure would need to be alive in order to ensure that that the brain is not damaged, although the injection of the preservation chemicals will swiftly result in death. This throws up a number of ethical and legal dilemmas.

McIntyre said the company had consulted with lawyers familiar with assisted suicide laws, such as California’s End of Life Option Act, who were confident that the service would be legal.

Currently, you can add yourself to Nectome's waiting list for a refundable deposit of $10,000 in order to be one of the first to undergo the procedure, if and when the service becomes available. Twenty-five people have already jumped at the chance to sign themselves up.

It may sound like a crazy idea, but the company deserves to be taken seriously. Nectome has been given more than a million dollars in federal grants by the U.S. National Institute of Mental Health and is collaborating with top MIT neuroscientist Edward Boyden.

And recently Nectome won an $80,000 prize awarded by the Brain Preservation Foundation (BPF) for successfully preserving the connectome—the entirety of the trillions of neural connections in the brain—of a large mammal (a pig) for the first time ever.

It is important to note that Nectome’s researchers did not revive a pig or it’s brain. The chemicals used to conduct the preservation are toxic, severely limiting the chances that the brain could ever be revived biologically. But being able to preserve the brain’s connectome may, one day, allow for future digital revival of the mind.

“A growing number of scientists and technologists believe that future technology may be capable of scanning a preserved brain’s connectome and using it as the basis for constructing a whole brain emulation, thereby uploading that person’s mind into a computer controlling a robotic, virtual, or synthetic body,” a BPF statement on the awarding of the prize read.

Nectome’s service will likely not be ready for several years, and the technology needed to effectively digitize a mind is still a long way away. Crucially, there is also a lack of evidence demonstrating memories can be stored in dead brain tissue. Furthermore, no one really knows what consciousness actually consists of, and what brain structures or other biological details need to be retained in order to effectively preserve the mind.

