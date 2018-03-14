What Is Stephen Hawking’s Cause of Death? Physicist Dies at 76

Stephen Hawking, the renowned astro-physicist who spent his life exploring some of science's most important questions, has died aged 76.

In a statement, Hawking's three children—Lucy, Robert and Tim—described their father as "a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years."

"His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humor inspired people across the world. He once said, ‘It would not be much of a universe if it wasn’t home to the people you love.’ We will miss him forever,” they wrote.

Trending: What is Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis? Stephen Hawking's Disease Explained

Read More: Did Stephen Hawking believe in God? What the physicist said about the creation of the universe

Diagnozed with motor neuron disease at the age of 21, doctors expected to Hawking to live for only two years. Although he defied doctors by living for a further five decades, he spent most of his life in a wheelchair and later had to speak through a voice synthesizer and communicate by moving his eyebrows.

03_14_Hawking_pope More

Osservatore Romano (VATICAN)/Reuters

Don't miss: Pi Day 2018 Deals: Where to Get Free, Discounted Pie, Pizza

In his 2013 book, 'My Brief History,' he said that his diagnosis spurred him to work harder. "At the time, I thought my life was over and that I would never realize the potential I felt I had. But now, 50 years later, I can be quietly satisfied with my life," he wrote.

Since 1974 he worked extensively on marrying the two cornerstones of modern physics—Einstein's General Theory of Relativity, which concerns gravity and large-scale phenomena, and quantum theory, which covers subatomic particles.

As a result of that research, Hawking proposed a model of the universe based on two concepts of time: “"real time," or time as human beings experience it, and “quantum theory's "imaginary time," on which the world may really run.

Most popular: Google Cryptocurrency Crackdown: Alphabet Reveals New Ban on Bitcoin Ads

In 1988, Hawking published 'A Brief History of Time,' which spent 237 weeks on the Sunday Times best-sellers list and brought him worldwide fame.

“"My original aim was to write a book that would sell on airport bookstalls," he told reporters at the time. "“In order to make sure it was understandable I tried the book out on my nurses. I think they understood most of it."

Hawking was married twice, first to Jane Wilde, the mother of his three children, and later to one of his nurses, Elaine Mason. In his memoir he told how his first marriage broke down as his condition worsened.

"She was worried I was going to die soon and wanted someone who would give her and the children support and marry her when I was gone," he wrote.

Hawking died peacefully at his Cambridge home on Tuesday.

This article was first written by Newsweek

More from Newsweek