Stephen Hawking Remembered: Science Luminaries Reflect on Physics Legend

Renowned astrophysicist Stephen Hawking died on March 14 at the age of 76. Hawking awed us with his remarkable mind, which delivered revelations about black holes and other wonders of the universe, and with his defiant inability to be diminished by his paralysis, brought on by his diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, when he was 21 years old.

Hawking was revered as much by other scientists as he was by the general public. Newsweek asked a few luminaries about how Hawking inspired them, what he represented and what he contributed to our world. Their reflections are below.

The following comments have been edited and condensed.

Mae Jemison

Engineer, physician and former NASA astronaut

When Stephen Hawking came along there was already the Apollo program, and I grew up during that time period when we were going into space. I think what Stephen Hawking did quite admirably is he got the public to think more deeply about our universe and not assume that we couldn’t understand it.

We owe a debt to him. He made it possible for us to talk about black holes not as just something that’s in a science fiction movie. And when they are in a science fiction movie, people now know they exist for real. We can talk about time and space and think about the greater universe and our place in it—he definitely helped to pull that to the forefront.

Avi Loeb

Theoretical physicist, Harvard University

Stephen embodied the superiority of mind over matter. He demonstrated that the human spirit can overcome all physical limitations and that the human mind can comprehend the deepest secrets of nature. With his optimistic mindset, he discovered that even a black hole can shine brightly.

(Excerpted from a statement sent to Newsweek and posted by Loeb online)

Brian Greene

Theoretical physicist, Columbia University

Stephen Hawking's transformed our understanding of space and time. His profound insight into black holes—showing that they are not completely black but instead can spew out a bath of particles—has kept us physicists busy for 40 years, and will continue to provide inspiration well into the future.

