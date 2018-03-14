‘It could replace humans altogether’: Stephen Hawking's warning on artificial intelligence

Renowned British physicist Professor Stephen Hawking has died at the age of 76.

Prof Hawking, one of the world’s finest scientific minds, was diagnosed with a rare form of motor neurone disease in 1964 at the age of 22 and was given just a few years to live.

He eventually became confined to a wheelchair and dependent on a computerised voice system for communication.

Despite this, he continued to travel the world giving lectures and writing scientific papers about the basic laws that govern the universe – he also gave his views on the technological advances shaping society and how they would likely impact mankind.

Most recently, Prof Hawking warned human beings will design artificial intelligences which ‘improve’ themselves – in much the same way hackers design viruses – and it could doom us all.

In an interview with Wired magazine in November 2017, Professor Hawking said, “I fear that AI may replace humans altogether.”

Hawking believed that artificial intelligences which can ‘improve’ themselves are inevitable and that these will be, ‘a new form of life that outperforms humans.’

He said, “If people design computer viruses, someone will design AI that improves and replicates itself.”

Artificial intelligence applications are more widespread than many people realise.

The scientist said that young people need to learn science – so that humanity can escape the bounds of Earth.

He added, “I believe we have reached the point of no return.

“Our earth is becoming too small for us, global population is increasing at an alarming rate and we are in danger of self-destructing.”

Hawking died peacefully at his home in Cambridge in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

In a statement, his children Lucy, Robert and Tim said: “We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today.

“He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years.

“His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humour inspired people across the world. He once said, ‘It would not be much of a universe if it wasn’t home to the people you love.’ We will miss him forever.”