Stephen Hawking warns humans will have to leave Earth in another 100 years to survive

Humans must leave Earth within 100 years in order to survive, warns renowned astrophysicist Stephen Hawking.

In his new documentary Expedition New Earth as part of BBC's science season Tomorrow's World, Hawking will claim time is running out for Earth, and humans need to leave the planet to survive situations like climate change, asteroid strikes, epidemics and overpopulation.

In the series, Hawking and his former student Christophe Galfard will travel the world seeking ways on how humans can live in outer space.

"The original Tomorrow's World inspired a generation – it certainly inspired me back in the 1970s, but that was a single TV programme," TV presenter Brian Cox was quoted as saying by the Telegraph.

"The 21st century Tomorrow's World represents so much more – it represents the institutions of Britain coming together to inspire current and future generations, to convince them to embrace the opportunities that science brings, to foster a spirit of curiosity and tolerance, and to embrace the unknown not in fear but in wonder."

After airing for 38 years, BBC cancelled Tomorrow's World 14 years ago. But those who are a part of the series claim the new season would be better.

"We've come together behind a simple, and very bold ambition — to equip all of us with the knowledge and understanding we need to make sense of our lives and the future," according to Tony Hall, director-general of BBC.

"Whether it's the rise of robotics or the demise of antibiotics, travelling to Mars or the arrival of 3D printed food, science is changing the world at an extraordinary pace," Hall was quoted as saying by the Telegraph.

The new season will aim to find Britain's greatest invention, by asking people to vote on the innovation that is considered to be the most influential in their lives.

This is not the first time Hawking is warning about the need to move out to a new planet. In November 2016 at the Oxford Union, Oxford University's debating society, Hawking said humans would have to leave Earth and move to a new planet if we are to survive as a species beyond 1,000 years.

