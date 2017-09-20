Stephen Roche: what it takes to win a Triple Crown, the holy grail of cycling

Chris Froome is chasing a historic treble in Norway today as he seeks to become the first rider to win a world championship time trial in the same year as winning the Tour de France and Vuelta a España.

Stephen Roche – one of only two cyclists, alongside Eddy Merckx, to have won the prestigious Tour, Giro d’Italia and world road race Triple Crown – tells The Telegraph how he sealed his own cycling hat-track 30 years ago this month.

1. ALWAYS SHOOT FOR THE MOON

“I was at a big dinner event in the UK and the MC introduced me as a special guest. He said to the guests: ‘Before I tell you who our special guest is, if Bradley Wiggins walked in here after winning the Tour de France, how would you welcome him?’ Everybody cheered. He then said: ‘If Bradley Wiggins came in here after winning the Giro and the Tour, how would you welcome him?’ They cheered even louder. He then said: ‘If Bradley Wiggins came in here after winning the Giro, the Tour and the World Championships in the same year, how would you welcome him?’ And the people cheered even louder. He waited and said: ‘Well Bradley hasn’t but our next guest has…’

Little moments like that really remind you how special it is to win three big races in a calendar year. It means you have achieved something very few people have ever done.”

2. FOCUS ON NUMBER ONE

“Going into the Giro - the first of the three big races I won in 1987 – I thought it was myself and my teammate Roberto Visentini co-leading the team. But I soon realised things weren’t that clear and Roberto was seen by some in the team as the number one. He hadn’t done anything to help me. Nobody was congratulating me. So I knew I had to take my chances.

People still talk about stage 15 (a 224km mountain stage from Lipo di Jesolo to Sappada), when I rode with a group and put almost seven minutes into Visentini, as the key day in the race. It was a hard stage. But there are days in life when everything goes right and this was one of them. When I got out in front, my director came up in the car and said: ‘Roberto is panicking.’ So I said: ‘Tell him to be prepared to ride because I’m not stopping.’ When we got caught on the final climb I was totally wasted. Visentini lost six minutes in the final 10km and at the end of the day I was in the pink jersey.

I was having dinner with my teammates that night and Massimo Ghirotto turned round and said: ‘Stephano, pourquoi?’ I went back to my room. I knew I had to focus on myself to get through it.”

3. BLOCK OUT THE HATERS

“When we finished in Sappada, I stood on the podium and got my flowers, and Visentini arrived and shouted: ‘Somebody is going home tonight!’ There is photo of me looking down on him and shushing him with my finger. The team didn’t want me speaking to the press so they put me in my hotel room and told me to stay quiet. One of my teammates said to me: ‘Those guys could be saying anything about you, so maybe you should be telling your story.’ I looked out the window and saw Angelo Zomegnan, an Italian journalist who later became the Giro director, and shouted: ‘Come here, I will give you my side of the story.’ When we had finished he said: ‘That’s really interesting. But there is one problem. All the articles have gone to print. But if you survive tomorrow it will be published.’

The next morning at the start line people were holding banners saying ‘Roche bastardo’ and ‘Roche go home.’ During the stage some Italian fans were spitting rice and wine at me. People were punching at me. It was a very hard day but I got through it.”

4. TECHNOLOGY ISN’T ALWAYS BEST

“In the Giro time trial down the Poggio to San Remo I rode a normal bike. Everyone else was using low-profile bikes but nobody was looking at the usage of it, where it might be beneficial and where you might lose time. My view was that I had been riding a normal bike so I was used to it – a time-trial bike is harder to get used to. There would be no benefit in the first kilometres up and on the descent a low-profile bike would be harder to manage on corners. If your wheels slip on any bumps it would put you off on the next corner. There was only one place it might suit you and that was the final kilometre to the finish. It wasn’t worth it. I just rode a normal bike and got the pink jersey.”

