Stir over French minister's call to sing La Marseillaise 'at all sporting events'

France's sports minister has ignited heated debate by calling for La Marseillaise to be sung at sporting events and young participants to learn its patriotic lyrics.

Laura Flessel, a two-time Olympic fencing gold medal-winner, has formally requested that sports federations sing the anthem before all national competitions, regardless of age level.

While the anthem has enjoyed somewhat of a revival in recent years, the order has received a deeply ambivalent response from sports official and on social media; many complain that some lines of La Marseillaise are too bloodthirsty and nationalistic for the modern age.

In particular, the anthem's call to “let impure blood water our furrows", is widely seen as insensitive, even downright racist for immigrants.

Ms Flessel, the French standard-bearer at the 2012 London Olympics, said it should be taught to "young competitors so they are able to sing it at their first competitions" and embrace its patriotism.

“A young person may never become a champion, but he or she will always be French. It's a chance to be proud of your jersey and your flag,” she said.

But Tony Estanguet, future president of the Paris 2024 Olympic organisational committee, said: "I think it will be a bit complicated to organise".

Noël Le Graët, the head of the French football league, made it clear he was against Ms Flessel's request to have the anthem sung before matches in Ligue 1, France's Premier League. At present the anthem is only sung before football and rugby internationals and at at the French football cup final. Some commentators pointed out that a large proportion of players in the French Ligue 1 are foreign.

La Rochelle's fans holding a French flag attend the European Champions Cup rugby union match between La Rochelle and Ulster on October 22, 2017 Credit: XAVIER LEOTY/AFP More

Jean-Philippe Acensi, head of the education and sport agency, Apels, which helps disadvantaged youth, said: "I'm in two minds. On the one hand, there is pride in reaching the podium, but on the other it worries me because kids who feel excluded will take it as provocation."

Emmanuel Petit, the former French football international, said: "It's up to schools rather than a sporting movement to teach La Marseillaise to kids."

Detractors noted that Ms Flessel, one of the President Emmanuel Macron's most popular ministers, had failed to sing La Marseillaise when she appeared at the quarter-final of the women’s football World Cup in the summer.

French Laura Flessel-Colovic preparing to compete against Russian Lubov Shutova in the women's epee individual competition during the 2006 Fencing World Championships in Turin Credit: VINCENZO PINTO/AFP More

The ministry said that Ms Flessel's letter to federations "fixes an objective".

"Now we will work with each federation to establish, according to their constraints and specificities, the best way forward to reach this objective."