Strange genetic secret explains why Amish live 10 years longer than the rest of us

The Amish are known for their refusal to adopt modern technology, as well as their luxuriant beards, but the isolated Christian community may hold the secret of a longer life.

Researchers from Northwestern University studied the Old Order Amish, who have lived in genetic isolation in America’s Indiana for hundreds of years.

They found that around a third of the men carried a non-functioning gene which helped them live an extra 10 years on average.

An Amish farmer uses a horse drawn harrow in a field on his farm near Wilson, Wisconsin More

The researchers found that 43 out of 177 members of the group carried a non-functioning version of the gene SERPINE1, thought to encourage cell death and the shortening of protective telomeres.

Dr Douglas Vaughan, of Northwestern University, said: ‘Ageing remains one of the most challenging biological processes to unravel. No targeted interventions currently exist to delay the ageing process and to promote healthy longevity.

‘Our findings demonstrate the utility of studying loss-of-function mutations in populations with geographic and genetic isolation and shed light on a novel therapeutic target for ageing.’