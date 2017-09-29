Stranger Things season 2: Netflix show to continue longer than expected

Stranger Things was originally conceived as a four season show, but, given its immense popularity, the creators are now thinking of going to five.

"Hearts were heard breaking in Netflix headquarters when the Brothers made four seasons sound like an official end, and I was suddenly getting phone calls from our actors’ agents," producer Shawn Levy told EW.

"The truth is we’re definitely going four seasons and there’s very much the possibility of a fifth. Beyond that, it becomes I think very unlikely."

Co-creator Ross Duffer insisted however that the show wouldn't be longer just for the sake of it and that a fifth season is required to wrap up the story.

"It’s not wrapped up this season," he said. "I think [season 2] will be a satisfying end but there’s still danger out there. There’s too much to deal with in one more season. If we’re able to, there will be at least four, there could be more. I think there’s going to come a point where why aren’t these people leaving Hawkins? Like we’re going to stretch credibility. It wasn’t intended to be a seven-season thing."

The second season of Stranger Things drops on Netflix in one go on 27 October.