Stranger Things season 3 confirmed, season 4 likely

Netflix's behemoth series has had its future confirmed.

In a new interview with Vulture, creators the Duffer brothers (Matt and Ross) confirmed that Stranger Things will definitely be getting a season 3, with season 4 also a strong likelihood.

"We’re thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out," Ross revealed. By that time, the Hawkins kids will be ready for college. Matt added, "We just have to keep adjusting the story. Though I don't know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year."

"They’re going to have to get the f*ck out of this town! It’s ridiculous!" Ross joked. The pair also teased the second season's bigger scope, a chance to "push things a bit".

"I told Matt, 'I don’t want to call it season two, I just want it to feel like a movie sequel.' If you have a successful movie, No. 2 is always a little bit bigger," Ross explained.

Netflix hasn't been shy about Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown)'s return to the series after her sacrifice at the end of last season, though the show's Comic-Con trailer seemed to hint at the exact nature of her return: an escape through a tear in the Upside Down, and back into the real world.

The new season also sees the return of Winona Ryder, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Joe Keery. We even got a first glimpse at Goonies star Sean Astin, who joins the cast and adds just that little extra sprinkle of '80s nostalgia.

Stranger Things season 2 arrives on Netflix 27 October.