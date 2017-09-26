Strictly champion Ore Oduba reveals he's taking weekly lessons in a bid to launch dancing career

Strictly champion Ore Oduba is taking weekly lessons in the hopes of launching a dancing career.

The BBC Sport presenter, 31, who waltzed to victory with partner Joanne Clifton on last year’s show, says he misses the ballroom floor.

“I said during the show that I had to keep dancing and not waste this opportunity,” he told the Standard.

“Learning how to dance with the best in the world and then the show finishes — to discontinue would be a crying shame.

“I’m just trying to get better because this was more than just a show for me. I Iove dance and I never foresee a time when it won’t be in my life.

“I want to get better, I want to incorporate it into something I can call work, a career, somehow.”

Hinting at the possibility of a role on the West End stage or even his own show with Clifton, Oduba said: “I’m acquiring the discipline at the moment then who knows?”

He said. “I’m doing it for the love, but maybe the moons will align and I’ll get to do it all over again. At the end of the series Jo and I said that we would dance together again.”

In the meantime, Oduba is set to host next year’s Strictly live tour. “By trade I’m a presenter and a live host so I thought, ‘Hold on — this ticks a lot of boxes’,” he said.

Oduba will have to juggle the launch of the tour with the arrival of his first baby with wife Portia, who is due at the beginning of January.

He said: “If Strictly has taught me anything, it’s that you’ve just got to come prepared.”

The live tour runs from Jan 19 until Feb 11.