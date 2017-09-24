Strictly Come Dancing 2017 destroys X Factor in ratings

Strictly Come Dancing’s back, another impressive roster of celebrities taking to the dance floor trying to win that coveted trophy.

The BBC has since revealed the first episodes viewership, a staggering 9.3 million people watching on average, peaking at 10.2 million. Overall, the debut live show had an overall audience share of 46.9%.

As a result, ITV’s rival show The X Factor suffered, an average of 4.8 million viewers tuning in — a 1.5 million drop from last week — peaking at 6 million once Strictly finished.

Strictly fans were impressed by the night’s dancers, particularly Debbie McGee, who managed to score 30 points and getting a standing ovation from two of the judges. Watch the performance here.

Overall, it was an emotional night as celebrities — including Joe McFadden, Susan Calman, Alexandra Burke and Ruth Langsford — took to the dancefloor.

The judges were on top form, with Ballas settling in nicely, handling an accidental groping from Bruno Tonioli with style but stumbling slightly with names as she called Chizzy Akudolu “Lizzie”. Read all about the evening here.