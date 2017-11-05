Strictly Come Dancing's Shirley Ballas apologises for referring to UK as England

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas has apologised after she referred to the UK as England.

The Strictly newcomer told TV presenter Ruth Langsford and partner Anton Du Beke that there was not a household in England that would not have enjoyed their routine.

Some viewers were angered by the comment as she appeared to forget the other nations which make up the United Kingdom.

Responding to the criticism, Ballas posted on Twitter after the show: "So sorry for saying England rather than The UK in feedback to Ruth and Anton, my mistake! Hope you all enjoyed tonight another wonderful show!"

After the remark, @MollyWilliams14 had tweeted: "We can watch #StrictlyComeDancing across the UK & Ireland ya kno Hun."