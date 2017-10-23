Super Bowl 2018 halftime show: Justin Timberlake confirmed by NFL, Janet Jackson controversy ensues

Justin Timberlake has been officially announced as the halftime show performer for 2018's Super Bowl LII, the singer following recent acts Lady Gaga, Coldplay and Katy Perry, and returning for the first time since 2004's infamous "nipplegate".

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon got the scoop, Timberlake and the host doing a bit on the Super Bowl backstage (below).

The NFL then tweeted about his set, which will take place in Minnesota on 4 February, 2018.

Timberlake, who was rumoured for the gig in September, is an obvious choice given his catalogue of hits, but is already proving controversial for a number of reasons.

On Twitter, many were angry that Timberlake has been forgiven by the NFL and welcomed back while Janet Jackson hasn't.

Jackson, whose exposed breast in 2004 led to a crackdown by the FCC on objectionable broadcast material, bore the brunt of criticism at the time and was even banned from presenting the Grammys the following week.

Seriously, Justin Timberlake is trash for accepting that Superbowl Gig while Janet is still banned. No one gives a shit about black women — Rae Sanni (@raesanni) October 23, 2017