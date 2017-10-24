Super Bowl 2018: Janet Jackson 'open' to performing with Justin Timberlake at halftime show

Janet is "open" to performing with Justin again, 14 years after their famous 'nipplegate' malfunction shocked America: Getty

Janet Jackson is reportedly "open" to the prospect of teaming up with Justin Timberlake for next year's Super Bowl halftime show - 14 years after their first, controversial performance.

In what would became known as "nipplegate", Timberlake and Jackson were performing at the 2004 halftime show in Houston, Texas, when the "Cry Me A River" singer ripped Jackson's top and exposed her nipple.

Timberlake's return to the Superbowl - which is considered the most profitable sporting event in the world for advertisers - was announced on Monday on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

The announcement was controversial given that Jackson was the one who bore the brunt of the criticism and was banned from presenting the Grammy Awards the week after the incident.

However a source has since told Entertainment Tonight that the door is "wide open" for Jackson to return to the Super Bowl stage.

“If Justin or his team did reach out, Janet would perform with him again in a minute," the source said.

Timberlake was recently quizzed on the infamous moment on NBC Sunday Night Football, where he claimed that it "won't happen again",

Meanwhile, an NFL Spokesperson confirmed that there is no "ban" on Jackson returning to the coveted slot, meaning that the pair could reunite for another performance.

“We are not going to comment on any speculation regarding potential guests. There may be no guests. Along with Pepsi, we’re excited to have Justin Timberlake," they said.

"The elite NFL players who can run, catch, and block, Justin can do it all – sing, dance, act and entertain,” they continued.