Supermoon Pictures: See 2018 Wolf Moon Light Up Skies Around the World

Katherine Hignett

2018 is already off to a fantastic start for stargazers. New Year's Day brought a stunning supermoon to the night sky, shining bigger and brighter than a normal full moon.

1_2_Supermoon_09

A supermoon glows brighter than the average moon, pictured here in detail from Valencia, Spain, on January 1. Werner Wilmes/Flickr

You may have been in too fragile a state to brave the outside world and see the moon itself after a night of heavy celebrating on New Year’s Eve. If so, don't worry. Newsweek has collected the very best pictures of the incredible lunar event from around the world.

Trending: Trump Says He's the Reason There Were No Plane Crash Deaths Last Year (He Wasn't)

London

1_2_Supermoon_04

A passenger plane passes in front of the wolf moon as it approaches Heathrow Airport in London on January 1. Toby Melville/Reuters

A supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth during an orbit, according to NASA.

Nyack, New York

1_2_Supermoon_06

The supermoon pictured above the Hudson River and the Mario M Cuomo Bridge, pictured from Nyack, New York, January 1, 2018. Mike Segar/Reuters

Because the moon’s orbit of the planet is not a perfect circle, sometimes it is closer to the Earth than usual. This can make the moon appear up to 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than a normal full moon.

Don't miss: Taiwan Court Orders Son to Pay Mother $1 Million For Raising Him

Rome

1_2_Supermoon_08

The full moon illuminates the historic architecture of Piazza del Popolo in Rome on January 1. Alberto Pizzolo/AFP/Getty Images

The New Year’s full moon is called a wolf moon, named for the howls of the hungry animals during midwinter.

Dalian, China

1_2_Supermoon_05

The Wolf Moon glows behind a dog-shaped lantern in Dalian, Liaoning province, China January 1, 2018. China Stringer Network/Reuters

January 31 will also play host to a supermoon, the final event in what NASA has called a “supermoon trilogy,” which started December 3.

Most popular: Watergate Witness Suggests Trump Is Too Stupid To Abuse the System Like Nixon

Jalandhar, India

1_2_Supermoon_07

The moon rises above decorative lights in Jalandhar, India, on January 1. Shammi Mehra/AFP/Getty Images

The supermoon on January 31 will be the second full moon of the month—a blue moon.

Wells, England

1_2_Supermoon_02

The supermoon competes with seasonal lights in Wells, England, on January 1. Matt Cardy/Getty Images

To top it off, stargazers in some parts of the U.S. will be treated to lunar eclipse on the same, final night of January.

Iqaluit, Nunavut

1_2_Supermoon_01

The wolf moon lights up the icy surface of Iqaluit, Nunavut, on January 1. Fiona Paton/Flickr

You can see if your location will be one of those witnessing a total eclipse on this EarthSky map.

This article was first written by Newsweek

More from Newsweek

By using Yahoo you agree that Yahoo and partners may use Cookies for personalisation and other purposes