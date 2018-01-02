Supermoon Pictures: See 2018 Wolf Moon Light Up Skies Around the World

2018 is already off to a fantastic start for stargazers. New Year's Day brought a stunning supermoon to the night sky, shining bigger and brighter than a normal full moon.

Werner Wilmes/Flickr

You may have been in too fragile a state to brave the outside world and see the moon itself after a night of heavy celebrating on New Year’s Eve. If so, don't worry. Newsweek has collected the very best pictures of the incredible lunar event from around the world.

London

Toby Melville/Reuters

A supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth during an orbit, according to NASA.

Nyack, New York

Mike Segar/Reuters

Because the moon’s orbit of the planet is not a perfect circle, sometimes it is closer to the Earth than usual. This can make the moon appear up to 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than a normal full moon.

Rome

Alberto Pizzolo/AFP/Getty Images

The New Year’s full moon is called a wolf moon, named for the howls of the hungry animals during midwinter.

Dalian, China

