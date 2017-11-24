How the SuperNEMO experiment could help solve the mystery of the origin of matter in the universe

The Savoy region of France is best known for its fir-lined ski slopes and picturesque Alpine villages. Less known is the fact that, deep beneath some of these slopes, scientists are investigating one of the greatest mysteries in physics: the origin of matter.

The Fréjus road tunnel in the region carries traffic between the French town of Modane and the Italian town of Bardonecchia. Take a drive through the tunnel, and you might just notice – at the mid-point – an unassuming green door in the tunnel wall. This sturdy metal door separates the stifling, diesel-infused air of the road tunnel from the clean, controlled atmosphere of the Laboratoire Souterraine de Modane, Europe’s deepest underground laboratory which is home to a particle physics experiment called SuperNEMO.

The SuperNEMO detector, around six metres long, four metres high and three metres wide, sits in a tightly controlled clean room to protect it from contamination by the minute amounts of natural radioactivity present in dirt and dust. The mountain itself provides protection from the cosmic rays that continuously bombard the surface of our planet. Such protection is needed, since the job of SuperNEMO is to watch over seven kilograms of selenium and search for one of the rarest forms of radioactivity there is: double-beta decay.

All radioactive elements are unstable and decay (split up) to a stable state due to changes in the atomic nucleus (which consists of protons and neutrons). Double-beta decay is a process by which two neutrons in a selenium nucleus simultaneously decay into protons, while emitting two electrons and two particles called antineutrinos.

Antineutrinos are an example of “antimatter”. All matter particles have antiparticle versions of themselves – nearly identical but with opposite charge. When a particle and an antiparticle meet, they annihilate in a flash of energy.

Enigmatic particles

Antineutrinos are puzzling. Take the way they spin, for instance. Many particles spin as they travel, but neutrinos only seem to spin one way. All neutrinos spin anticlockwise as they travel – and all antineutrinos spin clockwise. We have no idea why this is the case.

Then there is their mass: neutrinos are many, many times lighter than any other particle with mass – so much lighter that we have not yet been able to directly measure their tiny mass. The neutrino is an outlier among particles – and when scientists see outliers, we can’t help but suspect there is some deeper meaning behind the inconsistency which could reveal profound truth about the laws of nature. The seeds of a theory to explain the neutrino’s many eccentricities lie in a relatively mundane observation: unlike other particles, the neutrino has no electric charge.

But with no electric charge, how does the antineutrino differ from the neutrino? There definitely is some difference. The kinds of neutrinos and antineutrinos SuperNEMO is looking at are of the so-called electron type. When the neutrinos interact with matter they produce negatively charged electrons, but when the antineutrinos interact with matter they produce positively charged positrons, the electron’s antiparticle. But before the neutrino or antineutrino interacts, how does it know which one it is?

This profound question led the Italian physicist Ettore Majorana to consider whether the neutrino and the antineutrino could in fact be exactly the same particle, just spinning in opposite directions.

