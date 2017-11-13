Taylor Swift fans miffed as she misses out at MTV EMAs as Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello win big

No impressed: Taylor Swift received no awards at the MTV EMAs: Kevin Winter/Getty

Taylor Swift fans were left unimpressed after the pop star walked away with zero trophies at the MTV EMAs, despite receiving the most nominations.

The pop superstar left Sunday’s ceremony empty-handed after failing to win in all six categories, with Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello receiving trophies instead.

“Glad Taylor didn’t go to the EMAs. No disrespect for Camilla but Taylor deserved it more,” wrote one Swiftie on Twitter.

Another posted: “Why the f*** Taylor didn't any award on the EMAs?!! It's unbelievable and absurd and unacceptable!! But anyway reputation is slaying hard.”