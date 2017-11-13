Taylor Swift tour dates: When can you get Reputation tickets, where is she playing?

Swifties, the time has come!

Taylor Swift has been hinting a stadium tour to accompany the release of her new album reputation for a while, making it the first time she's hit the road in two years. Now, it's all official, and the dates have finally been announced.

Kicking off on 8 May 2018 in Glendale, Arizona, the 27-date tour will span the US, ending in Arlington, Texas, on 6 October. According to the musician's official website, additional dates are due to be announced for the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

Swift's tour will have the peculiar new feature of the Taylor Swift Tix system, created in conjunction with Ticketmaster's Verified Fan feature. Fans will first have to register with the 'Taylor Swift Tix' website using their Ticketmaster account, before completing a number of "unique activities" to advance their spot in line.

Purchasing reputation-related merchandise will give you a "high boost" in the queue, while watching the 'Look What You Made Me Do' lyric video or signing up for the e-mail list will give you a "low boost". The more boosts, and the bigger those boosts, the higher up the priority list you go.

You can see the full list of US dates below.

May 8 – University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

May 12 – Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California

May 19 – Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

May 22 – CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington

May 25 – Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

June 2 – Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

June 30 – Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky

July 7 – Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio

July 10 – FedEx Field in Washington, D.C.

July 14 – Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

July 17 – First Energy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

July 21 – MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

July 28 – Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

August 4 – Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

August 7 – Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

August 11 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

August 14 – Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

August 18 – Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida

August 25 – Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

August 28 – Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

September 1 – U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

September 8 – Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

September 15 – Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

September 18 – The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri

September 22 – Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

September 29 – NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

October 6 – AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

