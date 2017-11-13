Taylor Swift tour dates: When can you get Reputation tickets, where is she playing?

Swifties, the time has come!
Taylor Swift has been hinting a stadium tour to accompany the release of her new album reputation for a while, making it the first time she's hit the road in two years. Now, it's all official, and the dates have finally been announced.
Kicking off on 8 May 2018 in Glendale, Arizona, the 27-date tour will span the US, ending in Arlington, Texas, on 6 October. According to the musician's official website, additional dates are due to be announced for the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.
Swift's tour will have the peculiar new feature of the Taylor Swift Tix system, created in conjunction with Ticketmaster's Verified Fan feature. Fans will first have to register with the 'Taylor Swift Tix' website using their Ticketmaster account, before completing a number of "unique activities" to advance their spot in line.
Purchasing reputation-related merchandise will give you a "high boost" in the queue, while watching the 'Look What You Made Me Do' lyric video or signing up for the e-mail list will give you a "low boost". The more boosts, and the bigger those boosts, the higher up the priority list you go.
You can see the full list of US dates below.
May 8 – University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
May 12 – Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California
May 19 – Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California
May 22 – CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington
May 25 – Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
June 2 – Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois
June 30 – Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky
July 7 – Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio
July 10 – FedEx Field in Washington, D.C.
July 14 – Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
July 17 – First Energy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio
July 21 – MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
July 28 – Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts
August 4 – Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
August 7 – Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
August 11 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
August 14 – Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
August 18 – Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida
August 25 – Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
August 28 – Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
September 1 – U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
September 8 – Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
September 15 – Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
September 18 – The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri
September 22 – Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
September 29 – NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
October 6 – AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
