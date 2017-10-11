Teacher dies after ploughing into tree on final run of day during ski holiday

David Richardson collapsed on slopes in the in the Les Angles area of France and careered into woodland - Cavendish Press (Manchester) Ltd

A British teacher died during a family holiday in the Pyrenees after he suffered a heart attack and ploughed into a tree on his last ski run of the day, an inquest heard.

Father of one David Richardson, 55, was thought to have been in the middle of his 40th descent in the Les Angles area of France when he collapsed on the slopes and careered into woodland.

Paramedics attended after his teenage son raised the alarm, but Mr Richardson who taught maths at a school in Stockport, Greater Manchester, died without regaining consciousness after suffering multiple injuries in the impact.

The tragedy happened in April while Mr Richardson, who was an experienced skier, was on a regular Easter getaway to the slopes with his 16-year-old son Robbie, leaving his wife, Kay, to recuperate at home following a hip replacement operation.

Robbie, a music college student, told an inquest in Stockport: "We are both very confident skiers - he taught me to ski. He was fine in his health, he had a bit of a cold on the way out, but he was fighting that off during the holiday.

"On the morning of the accident, he was completely fine. He had a slight knee injury but it wasn't anything major. We had skied in the morning, and in total we had done around 30 to 40 runs.

"The accident happened on the very last run. The conditions were fine. The weather was perfect.

"We set off together, he was a bit in front of me to start with but I soon caught up with him. We were side by side. We had decided to ski to the side of the run where the snow wasn't as slushy.

"In my peripheral vision I could see that he had come out of his boots and come fully out of his skis. He was resting against the tree trunk."

He added: "I called over a couple of other skiers to help him, but nothing could be done. They tried to do CPR and then some paramedics arrived.

"I was taken away from the scene and walked down to the bottom of the run. The police arrived and I gave them a statement that was only very brief. It's all a bit of a blur. The doctor told us it was a heart attack."

David Richardsonm with his wife Kay, was an experienced skier

Post-mortem tests showed Mr Richardson had suffered multiple fractures and bruises to his ribs.

Coroner Chris Smith recorded a narrative conclusion stating that a mix of natural events and accident were the cause of his death.

He said: "This is a truly tragic case and something that shouldn't happen to somebody so young.

"The most logical explanation I have arrived at, looking at the facts, is that David encountered a collapse or cardiac event, and tragically died from multiple injuries from the fall.

"I want to offer the family my sincerest condolences. He sounded like a truly special and talented man."