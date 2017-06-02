Tech-Savvy Dolphins Use Giant Underwater Touchscreen to Play Whack-a-Mole

Scientists in the U.S. have created a massive touchscreen computer for dolphins in a bid to test their intelligence and communication skills—and initial observations suggest that they know how to use it.

Dolphins are highly intelligent and communicate with one another through whistles, high-pitched clicking sounds and body language that scientists are keen to understand. In the U.S., a team of researchers is currently working on a device that can translate dolphin whistles into a language that can be understood by humans and could allow us to communicate with them.

Last year, Russian scientist Vyacheslav A. Ryabov claimed to have recorded the first dolphin conversation. In his study, he said he had recorded dolphins and found two individuals would take it in turns to produce a pack of “pulses” and did not interrupt each other. He took this to mean the dolphins were talking to each other in a manner that "resembles a conversation between two people.”

Trending: How to Heal Trauma Through Yoga

Ryabov’s study was widely criticized, but the widespread attention it gained highlights the potential level of dolphin intelligence—and how little we really understand it.

At the National Aquarium in Baltimore, a team of scientists from Hunter College and Rockefeller University have now taken steps to better understand the minds of dolphins by giving them a huge touchscreen computer to play with.

View photos Dolphin Touchscreen More

The M2C2 Research Collaborative

Don't miss: White House Just Won’t Say If Trump Believes in Climate Change

The eight-foot screen includes dolphin friendly apps and a keyboard so that the animals in the aquarium could interact with it. Researchers have used the device to develop a range of studies to better understand dolphin vocal learning, their capacity for symbolic communication and how their behavior changes when they are able to make requests, for example for specific videos, images and interactive games.

Because the touchscreen has only been installed fairly recently, they are yet to make any detailed findings but initial observations seem promising. Diana Reiss, a dolphin cognition and communication research scientist at Hunter College, said the touchscreen system was an “elegant solution” to the task of understanding dolphin communication.

The computer allows the team to follow the dolphins in whatever they wish to do. "The interactive system was designed to engage the dolphins without requiring explicit training,” said Ana Hocevar, who built the hardware for the device and programmed its functionality. “It is an open system in which the dolphins' use of the touchscreen will shape how the system evolves.”

Most popular: Radiohead Really, Really Needs to Release a Collection of Rarities and Non-Album Tracks Already

View photos Dolphin More

The M2C2 Research Collaborative

Read More