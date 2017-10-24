Teenage French footballer handed 30-year ban for punching referee

The player will be 45 years old by the time he is officially allowed back on the football pitch

In what may be one of the harshest punishments ever handed out in the history of football, a 15-year-old French boy has been banned from the beautiful game for 30 years for punching a referee.

He will be 45 years old by the time he is officially allowed back on the football pitch in 2047, after the ruling by his local football association in the Lyon area.

“It’s severe but I agree with it,” Jaouad El-Biyaali, another referee from the boy’s club, AS Villefontaine, told the Telegraph, noting that the player had had previous warnings and sanctions after physical and verbal attacks on team-mates and his coach.

The player on the club’s Under-17 team punched the young referee on the jaw after he was given a red card during a match in late September against another a team from a nearby town, Saint-Quentin-Fallavier.

The referee did not suffer any serious injuries in the assault, but the Lyon area football association, which has struggled to impose discipline on youth teams in the area, decided to make an example of him.

“I think the association wanted people to sit up and take notice,” said Mr El-Biyaali, who is on the disciplinary committee of his own club.

“There has been a lot of violence, the kids are often very turbulent,” he said, adding that the banned player had been given several chances to reform before he was finally given the three-decade ban.

But Mr El-Biyaali did admit that in his 30 years of amateur football, he had “never seen such a severe punishment.”

The French ban makes recent new measures drawn up by the UK’s Football Association look pale in comparison.

Starting from the current football season, players at all grassroots and youth levels in Britain will receive an automatic five-year ban from football if they assault a referee.

The five years is a minimum and can be made longer in exceptional cases, but it would be highly unlikely to ever to reach the three-decade level.