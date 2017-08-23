Teenager clings to her horse as it's hounded by ‘out of control’ Rottweiler for three minutes

A mother has shared footage of the terrifying moment her daughter was accosted by a snarling Rottweiler while out horse riding.

Tracy Smith can be heard desperately screaming for the dog’s owner to control the pet as her daughter Ella clung on during the three-minute ordeal in Oxford.

Fortunately Ella, 14, is an experienced rider and was able to stay mounted. However Mrs Smith has called for dog-owners to be more responsible when their pets are around horses.

14-year-old Ella chased by 'out of control' Rottweiler

She said: “A horse's reaction is to flee danger and that's what Ella's was trying to do. There was nothing that could be done because we usually stop and stand to let dogs pass, but because it was at the horse's legs, it wouldn't stand still.

“These incidents happen quite often where dogs are out-of-control near the horses. It was scary for my daughter. As soon as the dog got close, her horse was up in the air on two legs.”

Mrs Smith, 40, has been a victim of a similar previous incident when a dog ran at her horse causing her to fall and leaving her with broken ribs.

During the Rottweiler incident, which Mrs Smith filmed, she says the dog's owner couldn’t hear her screams as their horses were harassed.

The Rottweiler hounding Mrs Smith's horse

Dog-owners are advised to train a reliable recall for their pets or keep them on a lead when a horse is nearby.

Mrs Smith added: “It's a worry for horse riders when you come across dogs off-lead because you never know how they or the horses are going to behave. I usually shout 'the horse will kick' and give the owner time to put their dog on a lead while we stop and stand.”