Teenager sneaks into Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor to watch fight in £62,000 seats for free

Brain Grace, 19, and his two friends were caught on the television coverage: Facebook

A teenager from Ireland claims to have snuck into the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to watch Floyd Mayweather knockout Conor McGregor from a £62,000 ($80,000) seat without buying a ticket.

Brain Grace, a 19-year-old fan from Limerick, told how he managed to sneak past two levels of security, with the help of McGregor’s extended family, to get into one of the most expensive seats in the arena.

The teenager was in Las Vegas on holiday with two friends, who had tickets to the megafight, and had unsuccessfully attempted to sneak into the weigh-in the day prior where he was caught “trying to open an air vent in a toilet”.

However, he had more success the following day as he dodged metal detectors, security guards and sniffer dogs.

“There were two different security check-points,” he told Joe.co.uk. “The first one was metal detectors and sniffer dogs. I hung around for a bit and then I noticed that Conor's family - not his close family, maybe his extended family, like his cousins or something - they all turned up. I was well dressed, so I just walked in with them, and there was so many of them that it wasn't a problem.

“Then I got to the second security check-point, and there was no way of getting passed without a ticket, plus I think Conor's family had noticed me so I just kind of separated myself from them.

“I was walking around a bit and I noticed this ladder just lying there by a door, so I picked it up and walked in, no security pass or anything, just straight through this door. Then I put the ladder down, found my mates inside and we played the waiting game.”

At this point, he said the trio of friends spotted three empty seats in the front row when searching for three together and waited for security to turn their back before making a move for them.

He also claims that they managed to get backstage after the fight and met actors Gerard Butler and Wesley Snipes.