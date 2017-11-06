Telegraph Vitality Junior Golf: Celebrating five years at Quinta do Lago

Quinta do Lago has been home to the Telegraph Junior Championships since 2013 - Quinta do Lago

When the 21 finalists at this year’s Telegraph Vitality Junior Championships tee up on Wednesday for the 54-hole strokeplay format, it will mark a fifth year playing at Quinta do Lago, the world-renowned resort in the Algarve.

In that time, there have been some memorable performances: from Ashton Turner's X Factor in 2013 to Harry Goddard's and Hannah Screen's brilliant wins last year.

The finalists will again be playing on the par 72 North Course, which reopened in 2014 after being given a fresh makeover by renowned American architect Beau Welling, in collaboration with European Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley.

To celebrate five years in Portugal, we have compiled some key statistics to highlight why The Telegraph's longstanding tournament is considered one of Britain's best junior competitions.

Rounds to savour

Lowest rounds (played on the North Course)

Boys: 66 - Harry Goddard (2016)

Girls: 69 - India Clyburn and Olivia Mehaffey (2014, 2015)



Rounds in the 60s - 16

The age game

Average age of 21 finalists

2013: 16.3

2014: 15.9

2015: 16.4

2016: 16.3

2017: 16.4









10 - Number of 14-year-olds who have played at QDL since 2013

Youngest competitor: Hugo Kedzlie, qualified as a 13-year-old pre-QDL in 2014

Top 6 represented counties

Yorkshire 11

Hertfordshire 8 (four in 2017 boys tournament)

Lancashire 7

London, Surrey 6

Hampshire 5









Record wins

Biggest margin of victory at QDL

Girls: Olivia Mehaffey, 16 shots, 2015

Boys: Vitor Lopes, four shots, 2014

