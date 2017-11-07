Hannah Screen and Harry Goddard prepare to defend their titles

The two defending champions competing in this year's Telegraph Vitality Junior Golf Championship will vie for history and symmetry when the prestigious 54-hole strokeplay tournament begins on Wednesday at Quinta do Lago.

Boys' title holder Harry Goddard and reigning girls' champion Hannah Screen will be two of 21 juniors going for glory here in the Algarve this week.

The 17-year-olds hail from Hertfordshire and will aim to become only the second pair to successfully defend their titles after Stiggy Hodgson and Carly Booth achieved the feat nine years ago.

However, both fields - 12 boys and nine girls will tee it up on the North Course - look highly competitive, notably in the girls' line-up where Screen will battle against the likes of Northern Ireland star Annabel Wilson and Lily May Humphreys, the British Amateur champion.

Annabel Wilson assesses Quinta do Lago's North Course during practice this week Credit: Gary Prior More

Screen says that Home Internationals' success is shaping the women's game. “Then every week a European is playing great college golf in the USA and top amateurs like Leona McGuire are on TV,” added Screen. “It's all inspiring the regional and national players to reach the next level.”

Screen also believes that initiatives such as England Golf's Girls Golf Rocks and #ThisGirlGolfs on social media have raised the depth of women's golf.

Hannah Screen hits out at Quinta do Lago on Tuesday Credit: Gary Prior More

She said: “There is a fresh, fun edge to give the sport a go. It's breaking down golf's old man stuffy image and winning over new, younger players.”

Meanwhile, one year on from his nine-stroke victory, Goddard's sublime 66 - which included nine birdies - remains a course record. The England boys’ player, who is returning to Portugal for a third time, wants to play with "no fear" this week.

He said: “I'm not putting any expectations on myself to win.”

The event was given extra prominence on Monday when Justin Rose, who won the junior title 20 years ago, sent a good luck tweet to the 2017 finalists.

Good luck to all 21 finalists of the @TelegraphJunior championships, taking place at @quintadolago this week. #PastChampion#GoodLuck �� — Justin Rose (@JustinRose99) November 6, 2017

It followed back-to-back victories on the European Tour as he closed the gap on Tommy Fleetwood, who finished a Telegraph Vitality runner-up after being beaten in a play-off as Hodgson defended his title in 2008.

Read more