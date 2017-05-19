Terminally ill fan Bradley Lowery celebrates courage award with Jermain Defoe

Bradley Lowery collected his Child of Courage award with Sunderland Striker Jermain Defoe - ncjMedia Ltd , , ,

Football mascot Bradley Lowery collected a Child of Courage award on Thursday, celebrating the achievement with his "best pal" Jermain Defoe.

The terminally ill Sunderland fan picked up the prize at the Chronicle and Gazette's Pride of the North East awards, in partnership with TSB, the Mirror reported.

"The award is amazing and he is very excited about it," Bradley's mother Gemma told the newspaper.

"We got him a new suit and he loves wearing suits so he was very pleased about that, and wanted to try it on straight away. And of course he is very excited to be seeing Jermain."

The moment this gorgeous boy @Bradleysfight met his best friend @IAmJermainDefoe. So strong and so brave. #PrideoftheNorthEastpic.twitter.com/39lrjc6qRo — TSB (@TSB) May 18, 2017

Bradley has a little message for his followers ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5erMjpPuaV — Bradley Lowery (@Bradleysfight) May 17, 2017

�� Happy Birthday to my best mate @Bradleysfight. Hope you have a special day and I'll see you later this week...❤ #HappyBirthdayBradpic.twitter.com/ugokGgdMS9 — Jermain Defoe (@IAmJermainDefoe) May 17, 2017

The event in Newcastle came a day after Bradley celebrated his sixth birthday in hospital and he plans to mark the milestone with a "big bash" in his home village of Blackhall in County Durham.

England striker Defoe, who has carried Bradley onto the pitch when the boy has been mascot, will be at the party on Friday, along with 250 well-wishers in a marquee.

A highlight for many Sunderland fans this season has been seeing how Defoe and Bradley have struck up a remarkable friendship, which included the star footballer visiting the boy in hospital and agreeing to hop onto the bed for a cuddle.

Bradley, who has the rare childhood cancer neuroblastoma, has touched millions of people and his battle has touched the world of football.

Fans of different clubs have sung his name at matches and held banners for him.

An appeal to send him Christmas cards ended with him receiving 315,000 through the post.

On Wednesday, his family posted a video of Bradley in hospital in which he smiled and put his thumbs up, saying: "Thank you for my birthday messages everyone."

