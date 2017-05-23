Theresa May said it is "beyond doubt" that the UK has "fallen victim to a callous terrorist attack" after 22 people were killed by a suicide bomb in Manchester.

The Prime Minister said the attack, which also left at least 59 people injured, was the result of "cold calculation" as she said that the UK's terror threat level will remain unchanged at "severe".

Speaking in Downing Street on Tuesday morning she said: "I have just chaired a meeting of the Government's emergency committee Cobra where we discussed the details of and the response to the appalling events in Manchester last night.

Manchester Arena attack | Emergency numbers

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and the families and friends of all those affected.

"It is now beyond doubt that the people of Manchester and of this country have fallen victim to a callous terrorist attack, an attack that targeted some of the youngest people in our society with cold calculation.

Key articles | Manchester Arena explosion

"This was among the worst terrorist terrorist incidents we have ever experienced in teh United Kingdom and although it is not the first time Manchester has suffered in this way it is the worst attack the city has experienced and the wors ever to hit the north of England."

Mrs May said she will travel to Manchester and that she will chair another meeting of teh Cobra committee later today.

RegisterLog incommenting policy