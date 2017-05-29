Theresa May heckled by hunt saboteurs over fox hunting manifesto pledge

Members of the Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent Hunt ride to Chiddingstone Castle for the annual Boxing Day hunt - REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Theresa May has been heckled by hunt saboteurs over her plans to give MPs a free vote on repealing the fox hunting ban.

The Prime Minister was shouted down on Saturday night during a general election hustings in her constituency of Maidenhead.

Members of the Hunt Saboteurs Association accused Mrs May of ignoring the views of "90 per cent" of the population, according to the Maidenhead Advertiser.

Heated dispute on fox hunting. I've had a Weston on the filming front but here it is pic.twitter.com/C3WYLgn5nu — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) May 27, 2017

Mrs May to the hustings: “You’re either for fox hunting or you’re against it and some people feel passionately on both sides of this.

“I was brought up in the countryside and yes, I do support fox hunting.

“In the Conservative manifesto there would be a free vote in parliament and it would not be whipped by party.”



The Conservative manifesto promises a free vote in Parliament on a Bill to “decide the future of the Hunting Act”.

The pledge to allow a free vote on overturning the ban appeared in the Conservative manifestos in 2010 and 2015, but had never been followed through because the Tories have not had a large enough majority to guarantee success.

The ban on hunting foxes and other wild mammals with dogs in England and Wales was implemented in the Hunting Act 2004. Tony Blair, the then prime minister behind the ban, has since said he regrets it.

Hunts are now allowed to drag hunt which involves hounds following a scent over open countryside.

Reaction among Tory MPs to the manifesto pledge was mixed, with some jubilant at the idea of the ban being scrapped, and others believing hunting should be consigned to history.

Before June's election was called there had been speculation of a vote on hunting because Andrea Leadsom, the Environment secretary, backed repealing the law.