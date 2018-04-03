What Are Theropod and Sauropod Dinosaurs? Incredible 170-million-year-old Tracks Discovered in Scotland

Dozens of large footprints hidden in a muddy, shallow lagoon on the Isle of Skye, Scotland, were made by dinosaurs some 170 million years ago, research has revealed.

The tracks are a rare piece of evidence from the Middle Jurassic—a period from which few fossils have survived. The discovery sheds light on an important time in the evolution of these great beasts. The research was published in the Scottish Journal of Geology.

Nestled in the tidal area of Brother's Point—a stark headland jutting through the northeast coast of the island—the footprints were difficult to study. Tidal conditions, changes to the landscape and the impact of weathering all made it tricky to accurately measure the prints.

Using drone footage and other cameras, the team mapped dozens of footprints and identified two trackways. The shape of the clearest tracks indicated the presence of therapods and sauropods.

Steve Brusatte from the University of Edinburgh explained in a statement: "This new site records two different types of dinosaurs… hanging around a shallow lagoon, back when Scotland was much warmer and dinosaurs were beginning their march to global dominance." Brusatte led the field team.

Therapods

Therapoda, meaning "wild beast" in Ancient Greek, is an order of dinosaurs including species like the famous Tyannausaurus rex. Older cousins of this beast were found on Skye.

Originally carnivorous, some therapods evolved to become herbivores, omnivores and even insectivores. Most therapod lineages, scientists think, had feathers in some form or another. Birds evolved from certain small therapods, coelurosauria, during the Jurassic period.

Sauropods

Long-necked, tiny-headed sauropods like the Brontosaurus are famed for their great size. As well as the Brontosaurus, this group includes the Diplodocus and the Supersaurus.

Sauropods include the largest terrestrial animals in history. Certain sauropods are estimated to have stretched some 130 feet long, while others stood as tall as 60 feet. The longest and tallest animals around today—the reticulated python and the giraffe—are tiny in comparison. The python measures up to 23 feet long, while a fully-grown giraffe stands at around 18 feet tall.

The sauropods and therapods that left the footprints on Skye weren't quite so impressive—they stood about 6 feet 7 inches tall.