Tiger Woods 'arrested on suspicion of driving under influence'

Tiger Woods has been arrested has been on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol in Jupiter, Florida, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrest records.

Woods, a Jupiter Island resident, was arrested around 3am on Monday and taken into the Palm Beach County Jail and processed at 7.18am. He was released from custody around 11am.

Woods, a former world number one golfer, is second on the all-time list with 14 major titles.

Woods had fusion surgery on his back in April — his fourth surgery on his back dating back to the spring of 2014.

In a post on his website last week he said that he wanted to return to playing and had no plans to retire.

Here's Tiger Woods' mugshot after his arrest on DUI charge pic.twitter.com/d6f8CpOIc5 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 29, 2017

“As for returning to competitive golf, the long-term prognosis is positive. My surgeon and physiotherapist say the operation was successful. It’s just a matter of not screwing up and letting it fuse,” Woods wrote. “I’m walking and doing my exercises, and taking my kids to and from school. All I can do is take it day by day. There’s no hurry.

“But, I want to say unequivocally, I want to play professional golf again. Presently, I’m not looking ahead. I can’t twist for another two-and-a-half to three months. Right now, my sole focus is rehab and doing what the doctors tell me. I am concentrating on short-term goals,” he added.

In November 2009, Woods was involved in a car crash at his Florida home that led to revelations of extra-marital affairs. He publicly apologised and took four months off from playing competitive golf.