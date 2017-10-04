It’s time to reject the tyranny of the marathon. Running 26 miles just isn't that good for you

So, you didn’t get a slot in the London marathon. Or maybe you did, in which case go and read an article about how to prepare for it, because this one’s only going to upset you.

Everyone else – don’t worry. Firstly, you’re not alone: a record 386,050 people applied this year, of which only about 40,000 are going to get in. But also, and more importantly, now you’ve got an opportunity to do something more sensible instead.

Now, listen: before you besiege my Twitter page, I’m not saying that marathons aren’t a fine challenge, a stirring spectacle, and an occasionally life-changing endeavour: I’m just saying that, if I was in charge, everyone would do something else. And I’m here to explain why.

First, please recall why we do marathons in the first place. Pierre de Coubertin, founder of the modern Olympics, organised the inaugural 25-miler (26.2 came later, to accommodate the 1908 London route) to commemorate Greek messenger Pheidippides’ famed victory lap after the Greeks defeated the Persians near a town that’s otherwise only famous for its really big radio mast. Pheidippides, in fact, probably ran more like 150 - including a jaunt from Athens to Sparta to rally the troops - and then died, which isn’t the best advert for any health-promoting endeavour. Fast-forward to the modern day, and now the marathon is seen as the pre-eminent test of fitness, the sine qua non of being in good shape; unassailable proof that you’ve passed some sort of invisible barrier. Bench-pressing, after all, is for meatheads, and anyone can run a mile or so but 26 of them? In one go? Ridiculous. It takes ages. You’d have to be superhuman.

Here’s the thing, though: you don’t. Not really. Almost anyone can do a marathon, as the organisers will often tell you. You have to train, of course, and hopefully eat a bit better, which is probably a good idea for anyone, and getting through the thing on the day is the sort of test of mental strength you (hopefully) won’t have to go through more than half a dozen times in your entire life.

I’ve done exactly one marathon, and it was fun and hard and incredibly hot - a full 6 degrees warmer than anything I’d encountered in training. I high-fived some children, ate some free Jelly Babies, finished in 4:27, which is right at the bottom end of acceptable for a professional fitness journalist, and I still remember watching the four-hour pace balloons drift away from me like the last chopper out of Saigon. But still: I got it done, and people dutifully plodded in behind me for another hour and a half. And it probably didn’t do me any good at all.

The real problem with marathon training is that you'd be better off doing something else

Joel Snape

The problem with doing a marathon, you see, is all the running. There’s loads of it: four-hour finishers, for instance, tend to do between 31 and 38 miles a week. Mercifully, marathon training’s moved on a bit from the old ‘just run’ days, and now most smart plans will include at least a nod towards leg and core strength, on the basis that a bit of stability will improve your movement efficiency and reduce the chances of injury. But take that out and you’re looking at four or five hours a week of you crashing down on your knee joints with a force equivalent to two or three times your own bodyweight.

