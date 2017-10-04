It’s time to reject the tyranny of the marathon. Running 26 miles just isn't that good for you

So, you didn’t get a slot in the London marathon. Or maybe you did, in which case go and read an article about how to prepare for it, because this one’s only going to upset you.
Everyone else – don’t worry. Firstly, you’re not alone: a record 386,050 people applied this year, of which only about 40,000 are going to get in. But also, and more importantly, now you’ve got an opportunity to do something more sensible instead.
Now, listen: before you besiege my Twitter page, I’m not saying that marathons aren’t a fine challenge, a stirring spectacle, and an occasionally life-changing endeavour: I’m just saying that, if I was in charge, everyone would do something else. And I’m here to explain why.
First, please recall why we do marathons in the first place. Pierre de Coubertin, founder of the modern Olympics, organised the inaugural 25-miler (26.2 came later, to accommodate the 1908 London route) to commemorate Greek messenger Pheidippides’ famed victory lap after the Greeks defeated the Persians near a town that’s otherwise only famous for its really big radio mast. Pheidippides, in fact, probably ran more like 150 - including a jaunt from Athens to Sparta to rally the troops - and then died, which isn’t the best advert for any health-promoting endeavour. Fast-forward to the modern day, and now the marathon is seen as the pre-eminent test of fitness, the sine qua non of being in good shape; unassailable proof that you’ve passed some sort of invisible barrier. Bench-pressing, after all, is for meatheads, and anyone can run a mile or so but 26 of them? In one go? Ridiculous. It takes ages. You’d have to be superhuman.
Here’s the thing, though: you don’t. Not really. Almost anyone can do a marathon, as the organisers will often tell you. You have to train, of course, and hopefully eat a bit better, which is probably a good idea for anyone, and getting through the thing on the day is the sort of test of mental strength you (hopefully) won’t have to go through more than half a dozen times in your entire life.
I’ve done exactly one marathon, and it was fun and hard and incredibly hot - a full 6 degrees warmer than anything I’d encountered in training. I high-fived some children, ate some free Jelly Babies, finished in 4:27, which is right at the bottom end of acceptable for a professional fitness journalist, and I still remember watching the four-hour pace balloons drift away from me like the last chopper out of Saigon. But still: I got it done, and people dutifully plodded in behind me for another hour and a half. And it probably didn’t do me any good at all.
The real problem with marathon training is that you’d be better off doing something else
Joel Snape
The problem with doing a marathon, you see, is all the running. There’s loads of it: four-hour finishers, for instance, tend to do between 31 and 38 miles a week. Mercifully, marathon training’s moved on a bit from the old ‘just run’ days, and now most smart plans will include at least a nod towards leg and core strength, on the basis that a bit of stability will improve your movement efficiency and reduce the chances of injury. But take that out and you’re looking at four or five hours a week of you crashing down on your knee joints with a force equivalent to two or three times your own bodyweight.
Still, I’m not here to tell you that marathons are bad for you. Sure, there’s the danger of overstressing your joints and wearing away your cartilage, especially if you’re starting your training with a bit of extra timber weighing you down. Yes, there’s some new evidence that they can cause structural damage to your kidneys, although whether that’s bad turns out to be quite a complicated question. And yes, you might get chafed nipples or runner’s trots or shin splints or lose 20kg off your back squat in the run-up (in my experience: no, no, yes, aargh), but most of these things are preventable with smart planning and sensible precautions.
The real problem with marathon training is that you’d be better off doing something else.
Five hours a week is loads, more than enough to get into a serious, targeted fitness regime that builds strength, addresses all the mobility issues you’ve been racking up over the years, and (yes) includes some cardio.
If you need to lose fat, slow-paced running is one of the most inefficient ways to do it: a few unpleasant burpee intervals in your house and the occasional long walk on a Sunday would be much better. If you want a way to help out a charity, there are loads of others available: a 10k or a triathlon or a nice sponsored swim, or just a bunch of sessions helping out your community with GoodGym. If you want a mental challenge or a reason to train, pick something – anything – else: something shorter or harder or more well-balanced.
Most serious runners inwardly wince when you ask them if they’ve done a marathon, because even when the answer’s yes it’s like asking an English literature professor if they’ve read War And Peace: reducing the whole thing to length alone totally misses the point. Cracking a fast 5k is acres tougher than simply surviving a 26-mile plod, and running a really quick 800 metres is arguably even worse. And absolutely no disrespect to Dennis Kimetto, whose world record 2:02:57 pace I can probably maintain for about 90 seconds, but please ask yourself this question: would you rather have his body, or two-time Olympic decathlon winner Ashton Eaton’s?
So if you didn’t get a place in London, rejoice – this is your chance to do something better for your own health. Pick something else and try to improve it, like your 2,000 metre row time or how many kettlebell snatches you can do in ten minutes, or your best deadlift, or (preferably) all three. Sign up for an obstacle race like Toughest, which at least forces you to do some upper-body training alongside a bunch of off-road running (gentler on your knees). Find another way to help a charity, whether it’s volunteering your time or committing to something else unpleasant that all your friends want to see you do.
And if you’re in for London and you’ve somehow made it to the bottom of this article anyway: please do enjoy it. It’s an incredible race and a hell of a challenge and it might be one of the most memorable things you ever do. But please, please in the name of Pheidippides - remember to do a few press-ups amid all that pavement pounding.