Tokyo motor show 2017 preview

The Tokyo motor show - the traditional showcase for the Japanese car industry's occasionally bizarre innovation - starts on October 25. We start with Toyota's eve-of-show presentation, where hydrogen fuel cells are clearly the propulsion of choice. And the Japanese giant is keen to show its motorsport credentials, too.

Toyota Century

This is one of the rarest moments in Japanese car making: the Century, Toyota’s limousine for senior politicians and the imperial royal family, is being renewed. Named after the century of Toyota founder Sakichi Toyoda, the first Century model was introduced in 1967. That lasted 30 years and it’s a measure of this ultra-conservative sub-brand that the outgoing model is 21 years old.

This, the third-generation Century is, like the previous model, deeply traditional, ugly as a barn door and spacious but simple - there’s only one option, leather or fabric upholstery. Gone is the Mk 2’s V12 engine, replaced by a V8 hybrid driveline, although Masato Tanabe, the chief programme engineer, says the new drivetrain is smoother.

The third-generation Toyota Century. The previous models were in production for 30 and 21 years respectively More

Other changes include a lower sill line relative to the floor so that women in kimonos can more elegantly climb in. Tanabe is tight-lipped about suggestions received from the Japanese royal family, although he does admit to conversations with staff that suggested changes.

It’s pretty much hand-built and it takes 30 hours to apply the seven coat, wet-sanded paint finish to the 5.3-metre long bodywork - and more than 1,000 engineers have worked on this replacement.

The previous model cost 12.5 million yen, which is a whisker under £100,000. As well as being a rare launch event, this is a rare car - at most, Toyota builds 600 a year.

Gazoo finally comes good

With the launch of Toyota’s Gazoo Racing Concept at the Tokyo motor show tomorrow, one question remains: when are we going to be able to buy a Gazoo Racing production model? Gazoo’s boss won’t commit on timing, but confirms that the future looks like a super-hot Yaris and a BMW/Toyota sports car.

Gazoo, Toyota’s umbrella brand for motorsport and general faster-than-standard machinery, has been competing in world rallying and endurance racing (it just failed to win at Le Mans this year), but so far we’ve been unable to buy a souped-up Gazoo Racing car for the road. That’s all about to change.

The show's GR concept is a breathed-on GT86 with a hybrid driveline which, according to Shigeki Tomoyama, Toyota senior managing officer and president of Gazoo Racing Company, “is the first time the hybrid system has been prioritised for performance rather than fuel economy”.

He says that now Gazoo Racing is a separate company it has been able to concentrate on building a range of cars which will be coming to market in the next few years. “We now have an expanded mission,” he says, “to develop, manufacture and sell cars under the Gazoo Racing badge.”

Gazoo racing campaigns Toyotas in the World Rally Championship. Experience gleaned in this series and the World Endurance Championship will inspire road-going Gazoo-badged cars More

