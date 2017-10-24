Tokyo motor show 2017 preview

The Tokyo motor show - the traditional showcase for the Japanese car industry's occasionally bizarre innovation - starts on October 25. We start with Toyota's eve-of-show presentation, where hydrogen fuel cells are clearly the propulsion of choice. And the Japanese giant is keen to show its motorsport credentials, too.
Toyota Century
This is one of the rarest moments in Japanese car making: the Century, Toyota’s limousine for senior politicians and the imperial royal family, is being renewed. Named after the century of Toyota founder Sakichi Toyoda, the first Century model was introduced in 1967. That lasted 30 years and it’s a measure of this ultra-conservative sub-brand that the outgoing model is 21 years old.
This, the third-generation Century is, like the previous model, deeply traditional, ugly as a barn door and spacious but simple - there’s only one option, leather or fabric upholstery. Gone is the Mk 2’s V12 engine, replaced by a V8 hybrid driveline, although Masato Tanabe, the chief programme engineer, says the new drivetrain is smoother.
Other changes include a lower sill line relative to the floor so that women in kimonos can more elegantly climb in. Tanabe is tight-lipped about suggestions received from the Japanese royal family, although he does admit to conversations with staff that suggested changes.
It’s pretty much hand-built and it takes 30 hours to apply the seven coat, wet-sanded paint finish to the 5.3-metre long bodywork - and more than 1,000 engineers have worked on this replacement.
The previous model cost 12.5 million yen, which is a whisker under £100,000. As well as being a rare launch event, this is a rare car - at most, Toyota builds 600 a year.
Gazoo finally comes good
With the launch of Toyota’s Gazoo Racing Concept at the Tokyo motor show tomorrow, one question remains: when are we going to be able to buy a Gazoo Racing production model? Gazoo’s boss won’t commit on timing, but confirms that the future looks like a super-hot Yaris and a BMW/Toyota sports car.
Gazoo, Toyota’s umbrella brand for motorsport and general faster-than-standard machinery, has been competing in world rallying and endurance racing (it just failed to win at Le Mans this year), but so far we’ve been unable to buy a souped-up Gazoo Racing car for the road. That’s all about to change.
The show's GR concept is a breathed-on GT86 with a hybrid driveline which, according to Shigeki Tomoyama, Toyota senior managing officer and president of Gazoo Racing Company, “is the first time the hybrid system has been prioritised for performance rather than fuel economy”.
He says that now Gazoo Racing is a separate company it has been able to concentrate on building a range of cars which will be coming to market in the next few years. “We now have an expanded mission,” he says, “to develop, manufacture and sell cars under the Gazoo Racing badge.”
Those cars will be made in three categories: GR MN, which will be limited production cars with separate designs and bodies to Toyota models; GR, which will be cars with suspension and powertrain modifications based on the company’s experience in world rallying and world endurance racing; and GR Sports, which will have limited suspension and aerodynamic changes.
The GR brand has already been launched in Japan, but Tomoyama says it is difficult to say when it will come to Europe, although the first example of the badge on a car will be the sports car project jointly developed by BMW and Toyota. The second will be a car based on the next homologated car for world rallying, likely to be a super-hot version of the next Yaris. This will essentially be a Group A rally car, with a minimum production run of 25,000.
Tomoyama says that hybrid will play a big part in the development of future Gazoo racing cars rather than just battery-electric vehicles. Of the GR concept he says: “We’ve strengthened the lithium-ion battery, we’ve improved the control functions and we’ve increased the capability of energy recuperation. This is in line with our World Endurance Racing experience.”
So can we take that as confirmation that Toyota will continue to campaign in the World Endurance Championship (WEC)?
“Of course,” he grinned. “We haven’t won Le Mans yet!”
Toyota Fine Comfort Ride (FCR) concept
The FCR being unveiled at the Tokyo motor show tomorrow morning (October 25) has been conceived as a concept for Toyota’s next-generation fuel-cell-vehicle premium saloon.
This six-seater is based on the company’s conceptual, next-generation electric-car platform and the diamond silhouette-shaped, upright bodywork, with the wheels pushed out to the corners, has been designed to maximise interior space.
Full autonomous driving is being predicted for 2025-2030 when the project would be completed, therefore the four main pedestal-mounted seats face each other and are located at each corner of the cabin to make the most of individual space. There also appears to be a rear bench seat, but it has only nominal accommodation.
Takao Sato, the FCR’s chief engineer, says: “It is 4,830mm long, 1,950mm wide and 1,650mm high, so it is smaller than the Mercedes S-class but it has a big, roomy space inside.”
Four-wheel drive with in-wheel motors provide about 310kw of power and the FCR has a next-generation 120kW fuel-cell stack, which is, according to Sato, “at least 10 per cent more efficient than the [current] Mirai stack”.
In fact, when the gains from aerodynamics and the more efficient drivetrain are taken into account, the range efficiency is up about 20 per cent compared with the Mirai. The predicted range is about 1,000km (620 miles) from the 6kg tubular hydrogen tank, which is pressurised to 700 Bar and runs along the centreline of the car. The refuelling time is quoted at between three to five minutes.
Sato says his engineers are still working on the pipe-shaped hydrogen tank and the new battery buffer, of which there are no details.
“The buffer battery is a very sensitive area of R&D, and we have not published our work at the moment,” says Sato.
Toyota’s fuel-cell development is shared with no one at the moment and the company is clearly pushing to meet Japanese government targets which mandate its car-makers to have fuel-cell-powered cars on the road in time for the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2020.
To that end, Toyota has also unveiled a fuel-cell bus, the Sora (which stands for Sky Ocean River Air), which uses most of the Mirai’s powertrain components (including two fuel-cell stacks) to give an urban range of 200km/124 miles.
The Sora is destined for mass production and Toyota is aiming to have at 100 examples on the road in Tokyo by 2020.
