Toronto Wolfpack keep champagne on ice as Canadian side move one step closer to Super League rugby

The champagne is on ice as Toronto seek to take the next step to Super League.

It will be party time at the Lamport Stadium on Saturday if the Wolfpack gain the win which would seal the League 1 title and automatic promotion to the Championship at the first attempt.

Barrow, two points behind with two rounds to go, are standing in their way but the League 1 trophy is already in Canada, ready to be presented by the sponsors in front of a crowd expected to exceed their previous best of 7,522.

Paul Rowley's side have suffered a blip in the Super 8s, losing to York and drawing with Keighley, but they are unbeaten at the Lamport Stadium, where they crushed Barrow 70-2 in May.

The Raiders were under-strength that day due to visa issues and they have once more been only able to take 16 players to North America.

If the unthinkable happens, the Wolfpack have the cushion of a further home game - against Doncaster next Saturday - to wrap up the title.