Tory leadership: The runners and riders hoping to replace Theresa May

It's a crowded field in the Tory Leadership Stakes at Manchester — and new runners and riders are piling into the race every hour.

Each day, the Evening Standard will publish our exclusive guide to the form and keep a tally of who’s chasing the Conservative crown.

Boris Johnson 11-2

Jumped the gun in recent forays, which annoyed other riders. He could be subject to a stewards inquiry — if anyone can locate the steward. He always pleases sections of the crowd but finished badly last time. Trainer’s notes: Overweight beast, prefers soft going.

Philip Hammond 12-1

Commanding presence on the track today for the Economy Debate. Possibly under-priced, following a nasty slip in March. Form could improve at big event in November. Trainer’s notes: Leggy runner, back on form, scotching rumours of early retirement.

Jacob Rees-Mogg 8-1

Wears blinkers. Novice charger getting attention on training runs at fringe events. Could embarrass bigger beasts if he can overtake on the Right. Was immaculately turned out in the paddock. Trainer’s notes: Staying power in doubt, but made Boris nervous.

Amber Rudd 14-1

Champion pony who left Boris eating her dust in the EU Referendum Handicap. Also did well against Red Jez in spring, when she stood in for a riderless mount. Trainer’s notes: Improving, doesn’t mind hard ground.

Ruth Davidson 12-1

Made the running in the Scottish Stakes where she outshone the local opposition. Keeps saying she has no interest in running in the National but she might change her mind after winning an ovation in Manchester yesterday. Trainer’s notes: Fearless competitor could win big down south.

James Cleverly 20-1

Unexpected ambition showed by former London Assembly member turned MP for Braintree who declared with rare honesty: “I’d love to be Prime Minister.” Most punters kept their hands in their pockets. Trainer’s notes: Ran well in the Donkey Derby at City Hall but may struggle over the fences.