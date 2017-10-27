Tory MP Douglas Ross gives up refereeing when Commons sits and says 'my World Cup dream is over'

Douglas Ross (L), Conservative Party MP, during the UEFA Champions League group D soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympiacos Piraeus at Camp Nou in Barcelona - EFE

A Tory MP who was lambasted for missing a Commons vote on benefits cuts while he officiated at a Champions League football tie has announced he will no longer help referee matches that occur while Westminster is sitting.

Douglas Ross, the Moray MP, said the decision meant he could no longer officiate at the majority of international matches and his “dream” of representing Scotland as a linesman at next year’s World Cup is over.

He said he realised “the fury my last match caused” would be repeated every time he was appointed to a match when parliament is sitting in future and concluded: “I recognise that I can no longer do both.”

Although he said his refereeing career had given him a “huge sense of pride”, he said had given a commitment to his constituents in Moray “that I would always act in their best interests, which is why I have taken this decision.”

The 34-year-old concluded that his “sole focus” would now be representing the constituency in the Commons, which he said was “a job I love for an area I love even more.”

His announcement dispelled reports at the weekend that he intended to miss up to five weeks at Westminster to be an assistant referee at the World Cup in Russia, and that he would only step down afterwards.

The political row over his dual career came to a head after Theresa May was forced to defend him last week for missing a debate and vote on welfare changes to run the line at a match between Barcelona and Greek side Olympiakos in Spain.

The Tories insisted his constituents supported his refereeing work as they knew about it when they elected him in June’s snap general election. He ousted Angus Robertson, the SNP’s then Westminster leader, in one of the biggest shocks of the night.

However, party insiders questioned how he could miss weeks of Commons business for the World Cup, during which there could theoretically be a series of knife-edge votes on Brexit-related matters.

Friends of Mr Ross, who is a qualified international referee, said he realised he would have to quit at some point after the Tories failed to win an outright majority in the election.

In a statement to his constituents, the MP denied that he broke his commitment to not allow his refereeing to interfere with his parliamentary duties when he officiated at Barcelona’s Nou Camp stadium last week.

He said he was “paired” with an opposition MP who also did not vote, a common practice that meant they cancelled each other out, and he knew he would not get called to speak in the preceding debate.

The Tory MPs who were presented abstained in a vote on a Labour motion calling for the controversial rollout of universal credit to be postponed.

“That said, my political opponents and some local people believed it was unacceptable that I should miss any debate in Parliament regardless of whether I would be able to contribute or not. I am not immune to the criticism received and have reflected on this,” he continued.

“I have been a referee for almost 15 years now. My first local game was in the Forres Welfare league and I never thought after that match that I could go on to represent my country at international level and share a pitch with some of football’s greatest players.”

He added: “I have been blessed to reach the top level in my chosen hobby and occupation and in all fairness to my number one priority, as Moray’s MP, I recognise I can no longer do both.”

