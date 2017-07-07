Total Solar Eclipse 2017: Astronomer Explains Everything You Need to Know about August Event

The first total solar eclipse to pass from the West Coast to the East Coast in almost a century will see parts of the U.S. plunged into darkness over the course of the day on August 21. With only a month to go, Newsweek spoke to Jay Pasachoff, Field Memorial Professor of Astronomy at Williams College, about what the eclipse is, what happens on the day—and what we can learn from the cross-coastal event.

What is a total solar eclipse?

For an astronomer, it is a fantastic chance to get data about the Sun that is not available in any other way. For the general public, it is a fantastic and awe-filled experience, when it gets abruptly dark by a thousand times within seconds in the middle of the day. Many people call it the most beautiful experience they have ever had, even "life-changing."

Why do they happen?

During a total eclipse, when the Moon blocks the solar photosphere (the everyday sun, the sphere from which Greek 'photos' meaning, light, comes), the blue sky vanishes and we can see the faint outer part of the Sun that is normally too faint to see.

Are they rare events?

Total eclipses are visible from a narrow path a hundred or so miles wide and thousands of miles long about every 18 months. So they aren't so rare if you are willing to travel. But if you wait at one spot after you see a total eclipse, on the average, you have to wait about 350 years for a second total eclipse to come to you.

Why is the August 21 solar eclipse special?

It is the first total solar eclipse in 99 years whose path of totality crosses the continental United States from west coast to east coast. It is the first total solar eclipse ever that goes over only U.S. land and no other country.

What will happen on the day?

If you are in the band of totality, you will see (if you look through special ‘solar filters’ that darken the Sun by a factor of about 100,000) the Moon gradually covering the sun for about 75 min, then the beautiful totality, and then the uncovering for another 75 min.

What will people in the path of the eclipse see?

At the onset of totality, the remaining crescent of the uncovered part of the sun will wane, and bright spots ('Baily's beads') will gleam through valleys on the edge of the Moon. The last bead is so bright with respect to everything else in the sky that it is called the 'diamond-ring effect,' with the inner solar corona as the band of the ring. Totality will be beautiful for up to two minutes, 40 seconds, depending on where in the path of totality you are; the corona will be visible and the sky will be dark around the sun, with a reddish horizon all around. Then the diamond ring and Baily's beads appear in reverse.

What about those not directly in its path?

